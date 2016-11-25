Two law enforcement officers in Wyandotte County face criminal charges

Two Wyandotte County law enforcement officers face criminal charges following a monthslong internal investigation, authorities said.
Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew O’Neal and Kansas City, Kan., Police Officer Colleen Radford were each charged in Wyandotte County District Court with criminal firearm possession and child endangerment.
Both O’Neal and Radford have been put on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case.
O’Neal has been employed with the sheriff’s office since 2008 and is a deputy assigned to the detention center.
Bonner Springs police had asked Kansas City, Kan., detectives to help with an investigation involving O’Neal and Radford. Authorities said that for several months this year, the two intentionally helped a convicted juvenile offender access a firearm.
According to court records, their activities placed a child under 18 years old in danger. No other details were provided.
