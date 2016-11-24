Kansas City, Kan., police officer accused of child endangerment

A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer faces criminal charges following a lengthy investigation, the police department confirmed Thursday.
Officer Colleen Radford has been charged with distribution of a firearm to a felon and child endangerment, according to a news release from the department.
She has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case.
The department’s criminal investigation division is continuing its probe of the case, and no further information was immediately available.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @lynnhorsley
