Kansas City, Kan., police officer accused of child endangerment

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends Pause

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

2:29 ReStart helps KC’s homeless come in from the cold

2:11 Mizzou's Charles Harris on senior day, NFL Draft

2:54 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Why Alex Smith isn't running as much

2:41 Inside Tippin's: KC's popular pie maker

1:24 KC Chamber recognizes Donald J. Hall Jr. as Kansas Citian of the Year

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

6:25 KU 65, Georgia 54: Postgame analysis from The Star's Jesse Newell