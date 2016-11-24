Kansas City police officer hit by police car during chase

A Kansas City police officer on foot was hit by a police car and suffered serious injuries shortly before dawn Thursday while pursuing suspects in a carjacking.
The incident began around 6:30 a.m. when police began chasing a vehicle taken in a carjacking that was suspected to have been used in recent robberies.
When the vehicle crashed near 87th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, its three occupants ran off. The officer was injured while chasing them and was in stable condition at a local hospital.
Police caught the three suspects and detectives are investigating.
