Crime

November 24, 2016 9:16 AM

Kansas City police officer hit by police car during chase

By Mike Hendricks

mhendricks@kcstar.com

A Kansas City police officer on foot was hit by a police car and suffered serious injuries shortly before dawn Thursday while pursuing suspects in a carjacking.

The incident began around 6:30 a.m. when police began chasing a vehicle taken in a carjacking that was suspected to have been used in recent robberies.

When the vehicle crashed near 87th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, its three occupants ran off. The officer was injured while chasing them and was in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police caught the three suspects and detectives are investigating.

Mike Hendricks: 816-234-4738, @kcmikehendricks

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Kansas City Police Chief loves riding his bike

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos