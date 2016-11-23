Second of two brothers wanted in KCK homicide apprehended

The second of two brothers wanted for questioning in connection with a murder in Kansas City, Kan. is in police custody.
Kavon Jones, 19, was apprehended Wednesday, according to a tweet from Kansas City, Kan. Police Chief Terry Zeigler.
Homicide suspect Kavon Jones has been apprehended regarding the homicide at 43rd & State a few weeks ago.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) November 24, 2016
Jones, his brother D’Adrian, and Marco McElwee are accused of first-degree murder in the death of Clarence Buford. Police responding to a reported shooting found Buford’s body about 2:20 p.m. Sept. 26 in a strip mall parking lot at 4301 State Avenue.
D’Adrian Jones, 20, turned himself into the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department last month. He was booked into Wyandotte County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.
McElwee, 18, was taken into custody and booked Sept. 27, police said.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
