November 23, 2016 9:46 PM

Second of two brothers wanted in KCK homicide apprehended

By Toriano Porter

The second of two brothers wanted for questioning in connection with a murder in Kansas City, Kan. is in police custody.

Kavon Jones, 19, was apprehended Wednesday, according to a tweet from Kansas City, Kan. Police Chief Terry Zeigler.

Jones, his brother D’Adrian, and Marco McElwee are accused of first-degree murder in the death of Clarence Buford. Police responding to a reported shooting found Buford’s body about 2:20 p.m. Sept. 26 in a strip mall parking lot at 4301 State Avenue.

D’Adrian Jones, 20, turned himself into the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department last month. He was booked into Wyandotte County Jail on a first-degree murder charge.

McElwee, 18, was taken into custody and booked Sept. 27, police said.

