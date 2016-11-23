Kansas City man is accused of possessing child pornography

Jackson County authorities have accused a 59-year-old man of possessing child pornography.
Jackson County prosecutors said a computer owned by Michael Lee Fisher of Kansas City contained nearly 900 pornographic images, video files and other material that involved underage people.
According to court records, Kansas City police initiated an investigation in October 2015 when a computer repair business alerted them about a laptop they received that possibly contained child pornography.
A repair technician allegedly said Fisher brought in the laptop and requested repairs be done quickly. The repairman reportedly noticed several photos labeled “boy” and a number up to 78 assigned to each of them.
Files in a documents folder contained pornographic images of several boys, according to court records.
Investigators went to an address associated with Fisher, but he wasn’t there. Within a few minutes of that visit, though, they received word from the repair shop that Fisher had returned and demanded his computer.
The records say a police officer eventually reached Fisher by phone, and Fisher declined a request to meet with him.
Fisher acknowledged he knew why police wanted to speak with him. “I was stupid and made a mistake,” court records stated.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the computer and hard drive. An examination of those devices was completed on Aug. 25, according to court records.
An arrest warrant was issued Oct. 26.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Dave Helling: 816-234-4656, @dhellingkc
Comments