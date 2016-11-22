Stop, thief: Package theft caught on video; Lenexa police trying to ID the culprit

Lenexa police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection with the theft of packages from the front porch of a home in the 15200 block of West 93rd Street.
The theft occurred about 5:50 p.m. Thursday. Video surveillance captured the incident; however, the thief has yet to be identified, police said.
A vehicle associated with the theft is described as a small gray car, possibly a Nissan Versa or similar model, with black wheels.
If you recognize the man or if you have additional information about the theft, contact Detective J. Whitcomb at 913-825-8122 or jwhitcomb@lenexa.com or the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments