Crime

September 26, 2016 2:24 PM

Fatal shooting reported near 84th Street and Wayne Avenue in KC

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon in south-central Kansas City.

Police said that the male victim was shot and killed in a vehicle about 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 8400 block of Wayne Avenue.

The shooting was reported by someone in the area. When officers arrived, they found the man in the driver’s seat of the car, which was facing north.

There is no suspect information, and police did not know if the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle.

It was also not clear how many times the victim was shot.

The age and identity of the victim also were not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Check back later on kansascity.com for details.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Charlotte police release bodycam and dashcam video of Keith Scott shooting

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos