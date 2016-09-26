Fatal shooting reported near 84th Street and Wayne Avenue in KC

1:09 Charlotte police release bodycam and dashcam video of Keith Scott shooting Pause

2:30 Missouri, Kansas join anti-speeding enforcement blitz

0:46 Fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge is captured on camera

0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

2:08 Police video shows chase, fatal shooting of Chicago teen Paul O’Neal

1:14 Surveillance video shows Sacramento police shooting, killing mentally ill man

3:03 Girlfriend live streams on Facebook after Philando Castile shot by officer in Minnesota

1:43 Charlotte protesters flee from tear gas in confrontation with police

2:02 Tulsa police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed man

0:38 Raw video: One man dead, another injured after shooting on East 42nd Street

0:31 Raw video: Vigil held for 16-year-old shooting victim Javon Reilly