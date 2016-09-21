KCK couple waive hearing in case of slain child allegedly fed to pigs

The father and stepmother of a 7-year-old boy whose body was allegedly fed to pigs after he was killed last year have waived their preliminary hearing.
The hearing was scheduled Thursday for Michael A. Jones, 45, and Heather Jones, 30, who are charged in Wyandotte County District Court with first-degree murder in the death of Adrian Jones.
Both are also charged with child abuse, and Michael Jones is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault in an incident the day before the boy’s remains were discovered last Thanksgiving.
The investigation into the case began when Kansas City, Kan., police were called to the Jones residence in the 5200 block of North 99th Street the day before Thanksgiving to investigate a reported armed disturbance.
That’s when they were told that the 7-year-old boy was missing.
Officers executed a search warrant the next day and discovered the remains.
The preliminary hearing would have been the first time evidence was made public in the case that District Attorney Jerry Gorman said was one of the worst cases he had ever seen.
Both Heather and Michael Jones are being held in the Wyandotte County Detention Center. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 17. Michael Jones is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 7.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
