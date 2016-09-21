California man in KC allegedly had 5 pounds of meth taped to midsection

A California man was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly trying to pass through the Kansas City area on a bus with more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine taped to his midsection .
Felipe Hernandez, 20, of Los Angeles, was charged with possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute in an indictment returned Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Kansas City.
The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint filed against Hernandez on Sept. 8. He remains in federal custody without bail.
According to court documents, officers with the Missouri Western Interdiction and Narcotics Task Force saw Hernandez get off a bus from Los Angeles at the Greyhound bus terminal at 1101 Troost Ave. on Sept. 7. An officer spoke to Hernandez, who prosecutors said was nervous, would not make eye contact, was not able to stand still, was looking around and offered only short responses to questions.
Hernandez was eventually stopped again in the parking lot by officers who noticed a bulge in his midsection.
According to federal prosecutors, officers searched Hernandez and found two long, flat bundles wrapped in duct tape affixed around his midsection. The bundles allegedly contained a total of 5.4 pounds of methamphetamine.
Hernandez allegedly told investigators he was delivering the methamphetamine to Boston.
