Woman accused of slapping horse outside KC Trump rally is in court this week

A woman accused of slapping a police horse outside a March rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Kansas City is scheduled to have her case heard in Municipal Court on Wednesday.
April Foster, 30, is charged with assaulting a police service animal. She is one of four people facing city charges in connection with the rally, where police released pepper spray into a crowd of protesters outside the event.
Also scheduled to appear in court over the next two months are three people cited for disorderly conduct: Kendrick Washington, 22, of Chicago; Alexander Fisher, 20, of Overland Park; and Megan Gallant, 37, of Kansas City.
Another Kansas City man, Shane Michael Stange, 28, pleaded guilty in August to disorderly conduct. He received a sentence of 30 days in jail, which was suspended. He was placed on one year’s probation and ordered to pay $48.50 in court costs.
Gallant and her attorney have denied the allegations against her and said police misidentified Gallant in the crowd. Her case is scheduled for Oct. 3.
Washington is scheduled in court on Sept. 30 and Fisher on Nov. 21.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
