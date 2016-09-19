Teenager fatally shot near Van Horn High School

Independence police investigated the fatal shooting Monday of a Van Horn High School student just east of the school.
Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

Crime

Kylr Yust transferred to Jackson County jail

Kylr Yust was transferred from the Benton county jail Wednesday to the Kansas City Missouri Police South patrol station where processing procedure started and then he was transferred to the Jackson County jail. Yust is a person of interest in a missing Raymore woman Jessica Runions, according to KCMO police officer Darren Snapp.

Crime

Graphic content: She’s a Pistol gunfight unfolds on video

Video that captured the fatal shooting inside a Shawnee gun store last year was played publicly for the first time Monday as one of the men charged in the case sought to show he acted in self-defense. This pool video was shown during a hearing in Johnson County District Court. Video contains no audio.

