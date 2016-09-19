Man in handcuffs who allegedly pointed gun at police officer is charged

Despite being handcuffed, a man pointed a gun at a Kansas City police officer before the officer tackled and disarmed him, according to court documents.
And because he is a convicted felon, 35-year-old Courtney Johnson is now facing a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to an affidavit filed Monday in federal court, the incident occurred early Saturday outside a Wal-Mart in the 8500 block of North Boardwalk Avenue when officers spotted a truck with a stolen license tag.
Police were talking to Johnson about the truck when one officer noticed a large knife in his pocket. When Johnson reached into the pocket, the officer grabbed his wrist, according to the documents.
An officer then handcuffed Johnson behind his back.
Johnson allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it an officer before he was tackled and disarmed.
The weapon, a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun, was loaded with seven rounds, including one in the chamber, according to the documents.
Johnson has a prior felony conviction for attempted robbery, according to court records and cannot legally possess a firearm.
