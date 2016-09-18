KC police in standoff on Montgall Avenue after intruders send resident fleeing

Kansas City police were in a standoff Sunday morning with someone who reportedly kicked in a door at a home near 44th Street and Montgall Avenue.
It was unknown how many people were inside the home. A resident reported about 6:20 a.m. that someone broke in. The resident fled and reported hearing at least one gunshot in the house.
No injuries were reported.
Police negotiators were at the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
