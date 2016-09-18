Crime

September 18, 2016 9:54 AM

KC police in standoff on Montgall Avenue after intruders send resident fleeing

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

Kansas City police were in a standoff Sunday morning with someone who reportedly kicked in a door at a home near 44th Street and Montgall Avenue.

It was unknown how many people were inside the home. A resident reported about 6:20 a.m. that someone broke in. The resident fled and reported hearing at least one gunshot in the house.

No injuries were reported.

Police negotiators were at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos