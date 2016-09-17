Homicide probe in Lawrence follows domestic incident

Lawrence police launched a homicide investigation late Friday after a male was found dead in connection with a domestic disturbance.
A female had “significant injuries” at the scene of the 400 block of Ohio Street, according to an overnight news release. She was treated for her injuries at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and was released early Saturday.
Police said officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance involving weapons. The news release did not give names or ages of the persons involved.
No other information was immediately available.
Rick Montgomery: 816-234-4410, @rmontgomery_r
Comments