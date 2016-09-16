Teen convicted of a 2014 murder turns self in after escaping juvenile detention

A Kansas City area teen convicted of murder is back in custody after escaping from a juvenile detention facility Tuesday night.
The teen, 16, escaped from the Northwest Regional Youth Center, 4901 Northeast Barry Road, on Tuesday night, but turned himself in two days later according to Grandview Sgt. Dean Van Winkle.
The unnamed teen, who was convicted in the juvenile division of family court, is serving time for second-degree murder in the June 30, 2014 shooting of Greg Moody of Grandview.
Moody was trying to defuse an altercation that had occurred days earlier between two groups of teens before one group supposedly fired several gunshots at a residence.
Moody later confronted the teen and urged the youth to give up the weapon.
The teen, age 14 at the time, then shot Moody in the chest.
