Tonganoxie man convicted of animal cruelty

A Tonganoxie man faces jail time after being convicted of animal cruelty.
Jesse D. Atkinson, 33, was convicted Friday in Leavenworth County District Court on one count of cruelty to animals.
Authorities were alerted in February that Atkinson may have been neglecting a dog.
Deputies with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence where they found the dog chained to a carport without access to water or shelter.
Law enforcement checked on the dog multiple times in February and March.
The dog was removed for safety and later adopted into another home.
Sentencing for Atkinson was set for a later date.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
