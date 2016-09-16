Former Lawrence police officer charged with battery

A former Lawrence police officer has been charged with committing a battery while responding to a domestic disturbance call last month.
Frank McClelland, 38, was charged in Douglas County District Court with one misdemeanor count of battery after an investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred Aug. 16 and was reported to police supervisors by another Lawrence police officer, according to the police department.
A day after the incident, McClelland was placed on administrative leave, and the department began an internal investigation. Lawrence police also contacted the sheriff’s office to conduct an investigation to determine whether criminal charges were warranted.
McClelland resigned from the department on Aug. 24.
Based on the results of the sheriff’s office investigation, Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson on Friday announced the charge.
Branson said that McClelland was dispatched to help other officers on a call in the 1900 block of East 19th Street.
When one man involved in the disturbance refused McClelland’s order to sit down, the officer allegedly took him to the ground with a leg sweep and punched him several times in the face, according to Branson.
McClelland was issued a summons to appear in court on Oct. 27.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
