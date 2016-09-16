KC biker club members accused of kidnapping, beating man over drug money

Father and son motorcycle club members from Kansas City have been charged with kidnapping and beating another man who owed them money.
Gerald L. Holmes, 24, and Randal Holmes, 52, are charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with kidnapping, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
Gerald Holmes is now being held in Jackson County, but Independence police on Friday said they are looking for Randal Holmes, who they said should be considered armed and dangerous.
According to court documents, the victim had been given $16,000 to buy drugs in Colorado, but instead went to Las Vegas and spent the money.
When he returned to Kansas City on Monday, he was allegedly abducted at gunpoint from a home in Independence and taken to a house in Kansas City where he was beaten and kicked.
He later told investigators that twice he was beaten unconscious, but was given methamphetamine to wake him up so he could be beaten again. His abductors beat him with a ball peen hammer and threatened to cut off his fingers and toes, according to the documents.
The victim was then driven to a house in Benton County, Mo., where the beatings continued. While there, he made a phone call to his father.
Investigators were able to track that call, and sheriff’s deputies found the victim along with Randal and Gerald Holmes, according to the documents.
Before officers arrived, the victim said his abductors talked about going fishing and one of them allegedly told the other, “You bring the cinder block and I’ll bring the rope.”
Police said there is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Randal Holmes. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or Independence police at 816-325-7777.
Tips can also be emailed to leads@indepmo.org.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments