Chase from Higginsville to Independence ends in arrest

A 26-year-old Odessa man was arrested early Friday after he allegedly led authorities on a vehicle chase that included shots fired at officers, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. It began in Higginsville and ended in Independence.
Higginsville police and Lafayette County sheriff’s deputies pursued the suspect, who was wanted on several felony arrest warrants.
During the pursuit, the suspect reportedly fired several shots at police officers. No injures were reported.
At one point, Jackson County deputies joined the pursuit that ended at 23rd Street and Harvard Avenue in Independence, where the driver fled on foot.
The man was arrested a short time later. Deputies found a female passenger and an infant inside the vehicle. The infant was placed in protective custody.
The suspect and a deputy sustained minor injuries during the arrest. Both were treated at a hospital.
