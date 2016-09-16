KC shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting early Friday that left a man in his 30s with life-threatening injuries.
Officers were sent to a residence in the 300 block of North Gladstone Boulevard about 3 a.m., where they found a victim in front of an apartment. Details of what prompted the shooting were not released.
Several gunshots penetrated two other apartments that were occupied. Numerous gunshots also went through a wall and an apartment door. Officers forced their way into an apartment to check for other injured people. No one was located, police said.
No suspect information was available. People with information are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
