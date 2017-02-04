Ten people, including six children, escape house fire in Kansas City, Kan.

Firefighters from Kansas City, Kan., Fire Department battled strong winds as they fought a house fire in the 6000 block of N. Sewell Avenue on Saturday in Kansas City, Kan. Four adults and six children, all under the age of 6, escaped from the burning house. Two adults suffered minor injuries, as did one firefighter, who was transported to a hospital with a minor leg injury. The fire destroyed the home and four vehicles. The Red Cross and neighbors were assisting the displaced residents.
Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

