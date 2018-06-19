Titans have six selected for Class 4 all-state girls soccer honors

The honors continue rolling in for Kassidy Newsom and her Lee’s Summit West girls soccer teammates.
Newsom, who was recently selected player of the year in the Suburban Gold Conference, has been chosen the Class 4 player of year by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association. She was one of six Titans receiving Class 4 all-state honors.
Newsom, a senior midfielder, recorded a team-high 21 goals and 10 assists as she helped lead West to a 23-2 record, a 12-0 conference mark and a second-place finish in the Class 4 state tournament earlier this month at Swope Soccer Village.
“I was very grateful that she was selected,” West girls soccer coach Shaun Owens said. “She was a great leader and captain. She leads by example and I think the teams that we played recognized how good of a player that she is.”
Newsom concluded her high school career with 66 goals and 37 assists. She has signed to play next year at St. Louis University.
West defenders Makayla Martin and Carsyn Overin were selected to the Class 4 first team along with Newsom. Midfielder Grace Heenan and goalkeeper Tori Hunter made the second team, while forward Kara Privitera earned honorable mention.
“I’m proud of that group and how hard they worked,” said Owens, who has led the Titans to back-to-back state tournament apperances. “For all of them, it was well deserved.
“For (six) players to be selected all-state is a reflection of Lee’s Summit West Titan soccer and the level of talent that we have.”
Lee’s Summit North junior forward Kaylie Rock was also a second-team selection, as was Lee’s Summit senior forward Izzy Shackelford.
Alison Walls of Class 4 champion Park Hill and Lily Farkas of St. Teresa’s Academy were the co-offensive players of the year, and Park Hill coach Brandt Bell was the public school coach of the year.
Savanna Sallas, a senior defender from Summit Christian Academy, was a first-team all-state pick in Class 1. SCA also had sophomore forward Riley Painter made the second team and junior midfielder Lilley Berry selected honorable mention.
Abby Sutberry, a sophomore midfielder from St. Michael the Archangel, was an honorable mention selection on the Class 2 all-state team.
