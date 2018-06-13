St. Michael hires new softball coach

Saint Michael the Archangel has announced the hiring of Samantha Olson as the Guardians’ new softball coach.
Olson graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2016, where she earned degrees in early childhood and elementary education. During her college softball career at Northern Iowa, she played outfield, first base and catcher and was a part of the first team in school history to make an appearance in the NCAA tournament.
Olson attended Olathe East High School and played basketball, volleyball, and softball. As a four-year starter on the varsity softball team, she earned All-Sunflower League and All-American League honors.
Currently a first grade teacher at Brentwood Elementary School in Olathe, Olson also served as an assistant coach last season on St. Michael’s volleyball team, which became the first state tournament team in the school’s history when it reached the Class 2 final four.
Along with teaching and playing softball, she volunteers her time assisting the high school youth ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
Olson replaces Brian Taylor, guided St. Michaels to a 3-17 record in the program’s first season.
