Lee’s Summit senior Gabe Combs was selected pitcher of the year in the Suburban Gold Conference after helping the Tigers win a second consecutive league championship.
Lee’s Summit’s Mellody selected Suburban Gold baseball coach of the year

By Dave McQueen

May 31, 2018 05:41 PM

Lee’s Summit coach Jim Mellody was selected coach of the year on the Suburban Gold Conference all-conference baseball team.

Mellody, the Tigers head coach the past 14 seasons, led the team to a 23-6 record and a second consecutive conference championship this season. The Tigers reached the Class 5 state tournament in 2017 for the first time since 2005 but lost in the district finals this season.

Lee’s Summit Gabe Combs was selected pitcher of the year. Combs was one of two Tigers pitchers selected to the first team, joining fellow senior Joe Vandenbos. Grant Baird also made the first team for Lee’s Summit as an outfielder.

Lee’s Summit West placed second baseman Cade Clemons, outfielder Carter Young and utility player Jackson Galloway on the first team.

Lee’s Summit North third baseman Jaxson Hill also made the first team.

Blue Springs first baseman Jake Lufft was selected the conference’s player of the year.

Suburban Gold All-Conference baseball team

First team

Catcher: Caleb Marquez, sr., Blue Springs

First base: Jake Lufft, sr., Blue Springs

Second base: Cade Clemons, jr., Lee’s Summit West

Shortstop: John Herrman, jr., Blue Springs South

Third base: Jaxson Hill, jr., Lee’s Summit North

Outfielder: Carter Young, jr., Lee’s Summit West; Jake Beauchamp, jr., Raymore-Peculiar; Jared Ravencamp, sr., Blue Springs South; Grant Baird, sr., Lee’s Summit.

Utility: Jackson Galloway, sr., Lee’s Summit West; Brady Strickert, jr., Blue Springs South.

Pitcher: Peyton Smith, sr., Blue Springs; Gabe Combs, sr., Lee’s Summit; Joe Vandenbos, sr., Lee’s Summit.

Second team

Catcher: Allante Hall, sr., Blue Springs South

First base: Cameron Pudenz, sr., Lee’s Summit

Second base: Jason Kostelnick, sr., Lee’s Summit

Shortstop: Nick Bradner, sr., Blue Springs

Third base: Cale Sackewitz, jr., Blue Springs South

Outfielder: Ray Paniagua, sr., Blue Springs; Spencer Parker, sr., Lee’s Summit; Ryan Lack, sr., Park Hill.

Utility: Zach Gwynne, jr., Raymore-Peculiar; Mitchell Smith, jr., Blue Springs

Pitcher: Jake Beauchamp, jr., Raymore-Peculiar; Brant Lightner, sr., Blue Springs South; Jake Lufft, sr., Blue Springs.

Honorable mention

Catcher: Ashton Paith, jr., Raymore-Peculiar; Wyatt Urzendowski, junior, Lee’s Summit North.

First base: Will Heller, sr., Blue Springs South; Jeremy Root, sr., Lee’s Summit North.

Second base: Dustin Brewer, sr., Blue Springs South

Shortstop: Tavian Josenberger, so., Park Hill; Joey Schoenemann, sr., Raymore-Peculiar

Third base: Zayne Morrow, jr., Park Hill; Luke Smith, sr., Blue Springs

Outfielder: Sammy Cooper, so., Lee’s Summit West; Liam Henry, sr., Park Hill; Derek Mammen, sr., Blue Springs South; Lane Overton, sr., Lee’s Summit North

Pitcher: Ayden Mertz, so., Park Hill; Will Heller, sr., Blue Springs South; Dustin Brewer, sr., Blue Springs South

Player of the year: Jake Lufft, Blue Springs

Pitcher of the year: Gabe Combs, Lee’s Summit

Coach of the year: Jim Mellody, Lee’s Summit

