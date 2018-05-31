Lee’s Summit’s Mellody selected Suburban Gold baseball coach of the year

Lee’s Summit coach Jim Mellody was selected coach of the year on the Suburban Gold Conference all-conference baseball team.
Mellody, the Tigers head coach the past 14 seasons, led the team to a 23-6 record and a second consecutive conference championship this season. The Tigers reached the Class 5 state tournament in 2017 for the first time since 2005 but lost in the district finals this season.
Lee’s Summit Gabe Combs was selected pitcher of the year. Combs was one of two Tigers pitchers selected to the first team, joining fellow senior Joe Vandenbos. Grant Baird also made the first team for Lee’s Summit as an outfielder.
Lee’s Summit West placed second baseman Cade Clemons, outfielder Carter Young and utility player Jackson Galloway on the first team.
Lee’s Summit North third baseman Jaxson Hill also made the first team.
Blue Springs first baseman Jake Lufft was selected the conference’s player of the year.
Suburban Gold All-Conference baseball team
First team
Catcher: Caleb Marquez, sr., Blue Springs
First base: Jake Lufft, sr., Blue Springs
Second base: Cade Clemons, jr., Lee’s Summit West
Shortstop: John Herrman, jr., Blue Springs South
Third base: Jaxson Hill, jr., Lee’s Summit North
Outfielder: Carter Young, jr., Lee’s Summit West; Jake Beauchamp, jr., Raymore-Peculiar; Jared Ravencamp, sr., Blue Springs South; Grant Baird, sr., Lee’s Summit.
Utility: Jackson Galloway, sr., Lee’s Summit West; Brady Strickert, jr., Blue Springs South.
Pitcher: Peyton Smith, sr., Blue Springs; Gabe Combs, sr., Lee’s Summit; Joe Vandenbos, sr., Lee’s Summit.
Second team
Catcher: Allante Hall, sr., Blue Springs South
First base: Cameron Pudenz, sr., Lee’s Summit
Second base: Jason Kostelnick, sr., Lee’s Summit
Shortstop: Nick Bradner, sr., Blue Springs
Third base: Cale Sackewitz, jr., Blue Springs South
Outfielder: Ray Paniagua, sr., Blue Springs; Spencer Parker, sr., Lee’s Summit; Ryan Lack, sr., Park Hill.
Utility: Zach Gwynne, jr., Raymore-Peculiar; Mitchell Smith, jr., Blue Springs
Pitcher: Jake Beauchamp, jr., Raymore-Peculiar; Brant Lightner, sr., Blue Springs South; Jake Lufft, sr., Blue Springs.
Honorable mention
Catcher: Ashton Paith, jr., Raymore-Peculiar; Wyatt Urzendowski, junior, Lee’s Summit North.
First base: Will Heller, sr., Blue Springs South; Jeremy Root, sr., Lee’s Summit North.
Second base: Dustin Brewer, sr., Blue Springs South
Shortstop: Tavian Josenberger, so., Park Hill; Joey Schoenemann, sr., Raymore-Peculiar
Third base: Zayne Morrow, jr., Park Hill; Luke Smith, sr., Blue Springs
Outfielder: Sammy Cooper, so., Lee’s Summit West; Liam Henry, sr., Park Hill; Derek Mammen, sr., Blue Springs South; Lane Overton, sr., Lee’s Summit North
Pitcher: Ayden Mertz, so., Park Hill; Will Heller, sr., Blue Springs South; Dustin Brewer, sr., Blue Springs South
Player of the year: Jake Lufft, Blue Springs
Pitcher of the year: Gabe Combs, Lee’s Summit
Coach of the year: Jim Mellody, Lee’s Summit
