Lee’s Summit players selected for MO-KAN Softball series

Four softball players from Lee’s Summit have been selected to the Missouri team in the annual MO-KAN Softball Series.
Lee’s Summit North will have two playing in the annual best-of-three series against the Kansas all-stars, which is set for 5 p.m. June 4 at Shawnee Mission School District Softball Complex. Pitcher/outfielder Marisa Davis is on the team along with third baseman/pitcher Olivia Krehbiel.
Makenzie McAtee, a first baseman/outfielder for Suburban Gold Conference champion and Class 4 state quarterfinalist Lee’s Summit West, is also on the Missouri roster. Outfielder Ashlyn Cook from Lee’s Summit has also been selected.
Also on the Missouri roster are Sydney Righi, P/OF, Blue Springs South; Ava Curry, C/OF, Liberty North; Lexi Kump, IF, Kearney; Lauren Lauvetz, IF, Staley; Payton Minnis, OF, Blue Springs; Madison Crosslin, OF, Blue Springs South; Lindsey Gilbert, OF, Staley; and Danielle White, OF/IF, Smithville.
Missouri won two of three games last year to take the 17th edition of the series. Missouri leads the all-time series 9-8.
Comments