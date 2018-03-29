Titans girls’ soccer has no trouble finding early-season goals

All over the field, Lee’s Summit West girls soccer coach Shaun Owens sees weapons.
West won’t be a one-dimensional team, not with eight starters and a host of other talented players back from a team that reached the Class 4 state semifinals last season.
Several girls have already shown an ability to get the ball in the net. It’s a lot of choices for a coach to have.
“We’re very deep and it’s a good problem to have,” Owens said. “It’s a reflection of how we play.”
All those weapons have West off to a 5-0 start on the season, including a 3-0 mark in Suburban Gold Conference play. After swamping Raymore-Peculiar 6-1 in the home opener March 27, the Titans came blanked Blue Springs South 3-0 a night later at West.
During that opening stretch, the Titans have outscored their opponents 21-1 and shown them what to expect this season.
“When our offense is clicking, we can put in goals numbers,” Owens said. “It’s been pretty spread out throughout the team. No one player has been dominant over the other.”
Senior forward/midfielder Kassidy Newsom and Kara Privitera are the top returning goal-scorers from last year’s 16-5-1 team and the Titans have other proven scorers in senior midfielder Grace Heenan. Some younger players, like sophomore midfielder Taylor Hampton and freshman midfielder/forward Madison Staples, have been getting the ball in the net as well.
A lack of selfishness has helped spread the wealth, Owens said. They all want to move the ball around and they all want to help set up good shots. This group is also a little more patient, which he said is the biggest difference this season.
That helped against Raymore-Peculiar, which used a packed-in defense and some brilliant saves from goalkeeper Cassie Kruse to keep the match scoreless during the first 30 minutes.
“We’ll hold the ball a little bit more, knock the ball around and pick our chances,” Owens said. “We didn’t get frustrated where last year we might have gotten a little bit more frustrated.”
Privitera broke that scoring drought when she caught Kruse off her line and rolled the ball past her. Heenan got the first of her two goals five minutes later with a blast from the top of the 18-yard box off a pass from Sammi Fulson.
Newsom scored two of the Titans’ four second-half goals, the first coming on a penalty kick after she was tackled in the box six minutes after halftime.
Heenan also scored early in the half, and Newsom got her second with a shot to the near post off an assist from Lauren Street. Hampton completed the scoring in the 74th minute.
West has been impressive on defense early on, too.
Senior centerbacks Makayla Martin and Carsyn Overin man a solid back line, while senior goalkeeper Tori Hunter has been spotless outside of a header Ray-Pec’s Sydney Dosch knocked in during the second half.
“They’re just very well organized,” Owens said. “They’re tough to beat, and Tori’s just solid in the back. She makes a lot of key saves for our team.”
These are all trends Owens expects to continue. The expectations are higher than they were last season, when a much younger Titans team made it all the way to the state final four before a loss against crosstown rival Lee’s Summit North in the semifinals.
Owens said this team is fine with that.
“I think they’re all very comfortable,” Owens said. “We’re all in a place to where we’re prepared and we’re just going to do our best on the field and see how we do. I think they’re very confident and I think they have a very good chance to go deep at state if things fall our way.”
