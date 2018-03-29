West golfers chill out during runner-up finish at Klint Andrews Memorial tourney

Like any other high-school golfer in Midwest, Lee’s Summit West’s Parker Jones has played his share of cold-weather rounds, but few were as memorably frigid as the one he played March 27.
“Normally, when I play in the cold, I tend to get warm as the round goes on,” Jones said. “But today, there was never that point. It was just cold all the way through. But it was OK. I just bundled up and handled it.”
Jones handled the cold, dank and dreary day on the Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake well enough to shoot a 3-over par 75 and finished in third place in the Klint Andrews Memorial Tournament hosted by Lee’s Summit North. The senior’s score led the Titans to a second-place finish in the 17-team tournament.
Jones, a senior and one of three Class 4 state tournament qualifiers last season for West, managed three birdies in the 40-degree chill on the rain-softened course, including one on his first hole. He played even par otherwise except for a triple-bogey on the par-four eighth hole, four holes away from the end of his day, after his first drive went out of bounds.
“So that’s where my 3-over came from,” Jones said. “Other than that it was a pretty solid round.”
West golf coach Richard Myers didn’t expect to see many rounds like Jones’ under those conditions. Coming through on such a rotten day, Myers said, showed how much sharper Jones’ game has become.
“He’s really worked hard,” Myers said. “His mental game is a lot stronger this year; he believes in himself. A 75 is pretty outstanding on a cold, damp day. I thought if we all shot around 80 we’d be pretty good. He proved me wrong today.”
Liam Coughlin of Rockhurst matched Jones’ 75 and beat him on a scorecard tiebreaker for second place. Fellow Hawklet Michal Bessenbacker’s 2-over 74 won medalist honors and propelled the defending Class 4 state champions to the team championship.
Rockhurst’s four-player total of 306 was well ahead of runner-up West’s 323.
Charlie Russell, one of two sophomores on West’s varsity this season, shot an 80 for the Titans’ second-best score and finished tied for 10th. Senior James O’Connor, a state medalist last season, tied for 12th with an 81 and senior Jamie Busha rounded out the team total with an 87.
“We improved 12 strokes from our previous score,” Myers said. “We’re on the right track. I think we can get even better.”
Lee’s Summit finished ninth overall with a 355 total. Seth Romi’s 85 topped the Tigers, who had Jackson McGuire and Ryan Mehrer shoot 88s and Aaron Wilson at 94.
Kolin Hicks shot an 85 to lead Lee’s Summit North, which finished 11th at 366. The Broncos’ total included an 88 from Brock Witmer, a 93 from Ryan Franks and a 100 from Hamza Masud.
Summit Christian Academy, which placed 15th with a 414, was led by Alex Brown’s 88. Josh Dean shot a 99, Aaron Long a 112 and Colin Glade a 115 for the Eagles.
