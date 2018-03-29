Young Broncos’sbaseball season gets off to gloomy start

Even on a cold, gloomy and rainy day, Lee’s Summit North baseball coach Mike Westacott could still find a ray of hope.
Westacott just watched his Broncos absorb a 12-5 loss March 28 at Raymore-Peculiar, their sixth loss in as many games this season. He knew this spring would be a struggle for his young team, but even in their struggles he’s seeing progress.
“There’s going to be some growing pains at the beginning of the year,” Westacott said. “Although our scores haven’t shown it yet, we really feel as a coaching staff that we’ve improved and we’re getting better every single game.”
North was a senior-laden team last season, full of veteran pitchers and position players that went 17-14 and reached the Class 5, District 14 final. Senior Jeremy Root is the only pitcher back from last season, and the Broncos also will rely on him to power the offense and start at first base.
Never miss a local story.
“We are very inexperienced on the mound,” Westacott said. “We’ve really got sophomores and juniors in our rotation this year. It’s just one of those things where you learn by doing.”
Westacott used sophomore Tucker Nunnencamp, junior Logan Adams and junior Chandler Scruggs on the mound against Ray-Pec, and the three combined to give up 11 earned runs and 13 hits with nine walks.
Three of those walks came in the first inning when Ray-Pec sent 10 batters to the plate and Zach Gwynne crushed a three-run homer on the way to a 4-0 lead. The Panthers got four more runs on four hits in the third, scored two more on four hits in the fourth, and tacked on single runs in the fifth and sixth.
“Today we ran into a very stellar offense and they hit the heck out of the ball,” Westacott said. “Hopefully, we can learn from that and keep getting better.”
North did make a game of it in the top of the third with a three-run rally. Dylan Lankford knocked in two runs with a single up the middle and Evan Rudolph singled home another and cut the deficit to 4-3. The Broncos had the tying and go-ahead runs on base when the inning ended with a rundown at third base.
Lankford finished with two hits for the Broncos, as did Lane Overton and Jaxson Hill. North totaled eight hits and coaxed eight walks from three Ray-Pec pitchers.
More reasons for optimism.
“I’d hate to say we’re rebuilding or trying to get back to where we were,” Westacott said. “We feel like we’ve got some good ballplayers on this team and still have an opportunity to be a good ballclub this year. But we are young and we do need experience.”
Comments