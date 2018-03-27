Two from Lee’s Summit among finalists for this year’s DiRenna Awards

Lee’s Summit West’s Christian Bishop and Lee’s Summit North’s Aiyana Johnson have been chosen as finalists for the DiRenna Award, which recognizing the top boys’ and girls’ high school basketball players in the Kansas City area.
Bishop, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, averaged a team-leading 15.4 points and 10 rebounds per game this season for the Titans, who finished 22-5 and advanced to the Class 5 sectionals.
Bishop, who signed with Creighton in November, also started for the Titans’ Class 5 state runners-up last year.
“Christian is very deserving of this honor,” West boys’ basketball coach Michael Schieber said. “He has put in a lot of time and effort to make himself into the player he is today. He is a great young man on and off the court from a great family.”
Oak Park senior Ochai Agbaji, Hogan Prep senior Damien Daniels, Bishop Miege junior Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Liberty senior Jalen Lewis joined Bishop as finalists.
Johnson, a 6-3 senior post, averaged 18.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in leading North to a 21-6 record and the Class 5 state quarterfinals.
She finished third in career points (1,391) and rebounds (748) for the Broncos and also owns the program record for two-point field goal percentage (53.4 percent).
Johnson will join sisters Imani and Aaliyah Johnson next season at Stephen F. Austin.
“We are thrilled that Aiyana has been selected as a DiRenna nominee,” North girls’ basketball coach Tricia Lillygren said. “It is a tremendous honor just to me nominated. She has had a fantastic year ... and career.”
The other girls’ finalists are North Kansas City junior Chandler Prater, St. Thomas Aquinas senior Sereena Weledji, Park Hill South junior Alecia Westbrook, and Olathe East senior Sydney Wilson.
The DiRenna Award was established in 1954 by Dr. James A. DiRenna to honor the top male basketball player in the greater Kansas City area. In 1997, the award also began recognizing the top female player. After DiRenna’s death in 1996 his son, Dr. James A. DiRenna, Jr., continued the tradition of this award with the assistance of the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association.
The 2018 DiRenna Award finalists will be recognized and the winners will be announced as part of the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association’s All-Star Awards Show Thursday, April 12 at the Ritz Charles in Overland Park.
All-state honors
Bishop and his West teammate, Yor Anei, made the Class 5 all-state boys’ team in voting by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
Johnson was selected to the Class 5 all-state girls’ team along with West junior Sydnee Kemp.
Additionally, Summit Christian Academy’s Preston Kliewer made the Class 3 all-state boys’ team.
