St. Michael doesn’t ease into first baseball season

St. Michael the Archangel baseball coach Scott Lero didn’t do himself any favors with the Guardians’ early-season schedule.
Instead of easing his brand-new team from a brand-new school into its first season, Lero put it through a three-games-in-two-days grind against bigger schools.
Then, St. Michael took on Summit Christian Academy.
“It’s been a very, very tough week to start playing three games in two days against 5A competition,” Lero said. “And when you do that and you’re a smaller school, you run out of arms and get tired. We were kind of limping into this game today.”
The Guardians limped into a March 23 meeting with the Eagles at 0-3, fresh off a 25-2 drubbing against Truman in the third and final game of a tournament the day before at Raytown South.
St. Michael would lose again, but only after SCA scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a come-from-behind 4-3 victory at Summit Christian.
Like so many other coaches at St. Michael, Lero is starting a program from scratch with a combination of former teammates, who played together at now-closed Archbishop O’Hara, and several newcomers. It’s a learning process, and Lero knew it wouldn’t be an easy one at first.
“Like the school, we’re brand new,” Lero said. “We’ve got a couple of new kids, a lot of freshmen. Everyone’s just kind of feeling each other out and trying to get used to each other.”
Lero will tell you the early results aren’t as bad as the 0-4 record would indicate.
The Truman game was kind of an anomaly. St. Michael played Class 5 Raytown South tough during a 5-4 loss and kept it close for a time during an 8-2 loss versus Harrisonville.
The game against SCA, a Class 3 state finalist two years ago, would be a different story, thanks mainly to Guardians starting pitcher Gabe Kingdon, a sophomore left-hander who kept the Eagles hitless until that sixth-inning rally.
Kingdon didn’t overpower SCA — he only had one strikeout — but he was efficient, coaxing lots of grounders and benefitting from stiff breeze that knocked down fly balls.
“He was fantastic,” Lero said. “He was in the zone all day, mixing his pitches, able to get some soft contact and we were able to make plays behind him until the end there.”
Kingdon had a 3-0 lead to work with after Caleb Berry walked leading off the second inning, later scoring on a groundout, and Tyler Davis stroked a two-run single in the third after the Guardians had two runners reach on errors. SCA starter Clayton Medlin was charged with all three runs but only one was earned.
The Eagles got a run back in the fifth when Christian Newsome reached on an error and scored on a Karsten Holmes groundout. Russell Cook then delivered SCA’s first hit with a seeing-eye single leading off the sixth.
Elijah Rash followed Cook’s single with a base hit and David Becerra reached when St. Michael’s second baseman bobbled a grounder to load the bases. Zane Vanatta drew a bases-loaded walk off Guardians reliever John Flucke to score Cook before Rash scored the tying run on a wild pitch.
Becerra was on third when Aiden Satterfield popped up to center fielder Landon Vahle. Becerra broke for home, Vahle’s throw was up the line, but Becerra eluded the tag by catcher Noland Vahle for the go-ahead run.
“I saw my chance to tag up and I went for it,” said Becerra, who is 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds. “He was a young kid and I think he was a little afraid of me — a big man coming down the line. He probably wanted to get out of the way a little bit.”
That was the first close call for Summit Christian, which otherwise faced little resistance in its 3-0 start.
St. Michael, meanwhile, remains in search of its first victory, but Lero doesn’t expect the search to last much longer.
“These guys are a pleasant group to coach,” he said. “They’re learning a lot. “They’re going to get there.”
