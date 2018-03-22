A few holes aside, Summit Christian baseball preps for another state playoff run

As the baseball season gets under way, Summit Christian Academy coach John Gage still finds himself busy plugging holes.
Gage has five seniors and plenty of talent returning from last season’s 20-5 squad. The infield is almost the same and he has plenty of pitchers, too.
The outfield? That’s another story.
“We’ve challenged our boys to step up, because we’ve lost some key guys in the outfield and (that) hasn’t been a worry for us in the past,” Gage said. “Our infield is pretty sound, our pitching is pretty sound. It’s just our outfield where we’ve got a lot of inexperience.”
If Gage can patch those holes, SCA could be a state-tournament contender again, much like it was in running to the Class 3 final two years ago. The outfield, though, does present a challenge.
Senior Matt McWilliams and sophomore Aidan Satterfield are the only two Eagles back who played much outfield last season. McWilliams also will be the Eagles’ No. 1 starting pitcher, which means he isn’t a full-time option, and Satterfield could wind up being the starting second baseman.
Another complicating factor: McWilliams is also the backup at shortstop to Eli Rash, who will likely be SCA’s No. 2 starter. Filling those holes, Gage said, may entail using younger players who have mainly been infielders.
“Some of these guys have been playing infield all their life but there’s an upperclassman ahead of them,” Gage said. “It’s just a matter of if they can adapt and play an outfield position.”
Otherwise, SCA is pretty set for depth and experience. McWilliams will step up to replace Will Finch, who graduated, as the Eagles’ ace after going 3-3 with a 2.38 ERA last season.
McWilliams, a Wichita State signee, also struck out 42 and walked only four in 32 1/3 innings. At the plate, he batted .471 with 14 runs scored and 33 RBIs.
“Matthew doesn’t have to worry about impressing anybody because he’s already going somewhere,” Gage said. “It’s just a matter of finishing strong as senior like I know he wants to.”
As a senior, McWilliams admitted to feeling some pressure to be a leader, but he knows the job isn’t his alone.
“All of these guys I’ve played with forever,” McWilliams said. “We all know what our common goal is and, if we all work together, it will take the burden off of me.”
McWilliams shares that burden with fellow seniors David Becerra, the returning starter at first base; Russell Cook, who returns at third base; and Zane Vanatta, who could fill several roles after spending most of last season injured.
There’s also catcher Luke Moehle, a fourth-year starter behind the plate.
“Luke’s doing great job,” Gage said. “He’s kind of led our pitchers and he’s grooming the younger guys, too. I allow him to call the game himself, because I feel confident in him doing that.”
McWilliams and Rash are set at the top of the rotation and Gage said Clayton Medlin, a junior, should be right behind them. Vanatta and Cook could also see time on the mound.
“We’ve got a lot of other guys who are going to be able to throw for us this year,” Gage said. “We have some other seniors who have thrown for us and we’ve got some underclassmen that are going to step in to that role, too.”
SCA kicked off the season March 20 with a 13-1 victory at home against Bishop Ward from Kansas City, Kan.
After a scheduled game with Kansas City East on March 22, the Eagles were set to tangle with St. Michael the Archangel on March 23 before beginning their Crossroads Conference slate.
Later, Summit Christian will take on big-class schools in the Eastern Jackson County Tournament and at Hollister, Mo., to get ready for the postseason.
Last year’s postseason ended sooner than SCA expected. After winning a fourth straight Class 3, District 14 title, Gage’s squad lost to Knob Noster 3-2 in sectional play despite being ranked No. 1 in the state most of the season.
“I hope they have that desire after last year’s letdown,” Gage said. “They know what it felt like and hopefully they’ll want to avoid that and keep us from looking past anyone in the playoffs, because anything can happen.”
Gage will plug the holes in hopes of ensuring that doesn’t happen. Then, he’ll let the seniors show what it takes to avoid another disappointing finish.
“We’ll have to rely on our freshmen and sophomores a lot more than we may have in the past, but I think they can help us out a lot,” McWilliams said. “If we lead and they follow, I think it’s going to be a good year.”
Comments