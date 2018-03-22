Young Broncos girls’ soccer team stumbles in season opener

Lee’s Summit North is a young team this season, which means the Broncos are going to make their share of mistakes.
And North was far from perfect March 20 during the first match of the girls’ soccer season, a 2-1 loss against Kearney during the 20th annual LSR7 Girls Soccer Tourney.
On a chilly night, the Broncos endured plenty of miscues, but coach Ryan Kelley didn’t see anything that couldn’t be corrected with a little more experience.
“I think there were some signs that we could definitely build on going forward and clean some things up,” he said.
There are things to clean up on defense, including the breakdowns that let Kearney open the scoring in the second minute.
Meanwhile, the offense had some nice moments, but the Broncos couldn’t finish the opportunities they created, especially in the first half.
“Early on we made some mistakes that led to their goal, but I liked how we responded right after that,” Kelley said. “We were able to get back in the game and we didn’t hang our heads too long or anything. We started creating some chances.”
Freshman Caysi Brown notched that first goal for Kearney, which went 19-5 and reached the Class 3 quarterfinals last season. She slipped behind North’s back line and knocked a shot past Broncos’ goalkeeper Madison Baker at the near post.
North regrouped quickly and set up several nice opportunities for forward Kaylie Rock, a junior who will be looked to for much of the Broncos’ production after scoring 13 goals last season. Rock also made a nice cross that just eluded midfielder Halle Hall inside the box.
Eventually, North got the equalizer in the 37th minute on penalty kick from Emma Willard, which was awarded after a Bulldogs defender made contact with Broncos forward Akilah Wright in the box.
Willard, a junior defender, punched the ball into the lower left corner of the net, just past the reach of Kearney goalkeeper Julianna Holmes.
“I thought in the first half we had a lot of good ideas that didn’t always come out,” Kelley said. “When we got into the box up around the goal, we needed to be a little bit quicker to shoot the ball. We took an extra touch here and there and it allowed Kearney to recover.”
North struggled to find shots in the second half and benefitted from two calls that negated Kearney goals. An offside call four minutes into the half wiped away one goal and a Bulldogs foul erased the other.
But Kearney’s second chance in that latter sequence appeared to catch North off guard. A poor clearance after the foul helped set up the Bulldogs’ Caroline Kelly, who turned a fired a shot to the far post in the 72nd minute for the game-winner.
“I don’t if we were mentally tired or physically tired, but we really struggled to connect any passes,” Kelley said. “And Kearney did a nice job of pressuring us in the back and causing a lot of turnovers to our backs and in the midfield.”
These are problems the Broncos can correct, and they got another chance to work on them March 22 against Kansas City East March 22 during their second and final match of the three-team tournament.
“It’s going to be a season-long process of us putting pieces together and getting girls comfortable playing on the pitch together,” Kelley said. “But they’ve got a really good chemistry off the field and I think it’s going to carry over. By the end of the season, they’re going to be really looking to do a lot of damage.”
