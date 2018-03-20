SCA’s Preston Kliewer selected as Crossroads Conference player of the year

Summit Christian Academy’s Preston Kliewer was selected as the boys’ basketball player of the year in the Crossroads Conference.
Kliewer, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, was a first-team selection on the Crossroads Conference’s all-conference team, as well as a first-team pick in Class 3, District 14. He was one of the leading scorers for the Eagles, who finished the season with a 15-10 record.
SCA’s Raef Gerdes was selected to the all-conference second team. Gerdes, a 6-6 senior guard/forward, also made the all-district second team.
Also making the All-Crossroads Conference first team were Maranatha Academy’s Jonathan Jackson, University Academy’s Chris Lee, Barstow’s Rigley Nuss, Sherwood’s Nick Miles, and Van Horn’s Terrion Seddens.
Never miss a local story.
Joining Gerdes on the second team were University Academy’s Michael Paul-Lang, Kansas City Christian’s Brandon Engel, Maranatha Academy’s Jax Holland, Barstow’s Jonah Horn, and Heritage Christian Academy’s Thomas Lipscomb.
SCA’s girls — who finished 17-10 and reached the Class 3, District 14 final — had three players receive all-conference honors.
Junior Sophie Schooley made the All-Crossroads Conference first team, sophomore Riley Painter was selected to the second team and senior Abby Nelson was selected honorable mention.
Schooley and Painter both made first-team all-district, while senior Kaylee Lunn made second-team all-district and senior Payton Sprouse was honorable mention all-district.
Comments