Reigning state runner-up Broncos girls’ soccer face prospect of a rebuild

Lee’s Summit North soccer coach Ryan Kelley knows good and well what the Broncos face this girls’ soccer season.
Kelley had a squad last season full of seniors and some of the best players in the Kansas City area, a squad talented enough to go 22-4 and reach the Class 4 state championship game.
But most of those players are gone now. Some talented veterans are back, but Kelley realizes the Broncos will be hard-pressed to match what they accomplished last season.
“It’s going to be a bit of a rebuild this year,” Kelley said. “We lose quite a bit and it’s hard to replace all that at one time.”
Kelley has to find replacements for players like forward Alexis Mitchell, a four-year starter who scored 16 goals last year and was the Suburban Gold Conference player of the year; Mallory Lepper, a four-year mainstay in the defensive back line; and goalkeeper Sarah Peters, a junior last season who will be with a club team this spring.
Fortunately, North does bring back Kaylie Rock, a junior midfielder who finished her sophomore season strong. Rock scored 13 goals last season, including all three in the Broncos’ state tournament games — a 2-0 victory against Lee’s Summit West in the semifinals and a 2-1 loss versus Eureka in the final.
“As the season went on, she stepped into the role of the dangerous player,” Kelley said. “She’ll have a little bit more of a target on her back this year, but we’re looking forward to seeing what she can do.”
North also returns Cara Panarisi, a senior midfielder who had seven goals last season, along with juniors Hallie Hill and Madelyn Robinson, who saw extensive action on the wings.
Besides scoring goals themselves, Kelley hopes these players can help others find the net — an area in which Mitchell and fellow senior Keelie Fothergill excelled last season.
“Alexis and Keelie were so great setting their teammates up,” Kelley said. “We’ve got to have people who can step into that role to help facilitate the attack and break down the other team and get everybody into position to score.”
Kelley is looking for a defender to replace Lepper, a four-year starter at center back and the vocal leader of the Broncos’ defense. There are experienced players returning, like juniors Emma Willard and Hailey Englund, but Kelley said they need to become more assertive on the field.
“They just need to learn how to be that vocal leader,” Kelley said. “It’s something they didn’t have to do in the past. They’re still learning how to be confident and say the right things to get their teammates in the right position.”
Peters, who signed with Kansas and is playing in Sporting Kansas City’s Development Academy, will be replaced in goal by senior Madison Baker. Baker has been Peters’ backup long enough that Kelley believes she’s ready to step into the starting role.
“She’s excited to have the opportunity,” Kelley said. “She’s been working with Sarah and training with her. We’ve very confident in her ability to come in at the varsity level and be successful for us.”
Kelley said North, which opened its season March 20 at home against Kearney in a round-robin tournament, will need some time for all the new players to blend into their roles. Varsity play may be new to most of them, but he said it helps that they’ve all played before on JV and club teams.
“We’re just waiting to see how it all comes together on the field,” Kelley said. “It may take a while for us to get our feet underneath us and see what is going to work best with this group.”
