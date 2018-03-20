Tigers girls’ soccer prepares to roar again

Lee’s Summit soccer coach Dave Wiebenga had to watch last year as Lee’s Summit North and Lee’s Summit West both accomplished what his girls team had done the previous two seasons:
Reach the Class 4 state semifinals.
Wiebenga had a younger Tigers squad last season, one that endured some growing pains on its way to a 10-8 record. Has the time come for the Tigers to head back to state?
Possibly.
“It’s going to be a while,” Wiebenga said. “I’m really not going to know what I have until the first or second week of April.”
Wiebenga has plenty of experienced players back, but there are some holes to fill. He’s also bringing in some freshmen who have talent but will need some varsity playing time to totally fit in.
If they do, he’ll be more certain that this team could be back at the Swope Soccer Village come June.
“We’re a work in progress,” Wiebenga said. “We’re going to be all about the process, getting better every day, stretching our boundaries. At times we’ll ask the girls to do roles they haven’t done before and we’ll be giving opportunities to younger players.”
The goal-scoring roles will be filled by three returning veterans up front in seniors Kayla Deaver, Izzy Shackelford and Amanda Sampson.
Deaver, a senior forward, has been a mainstay of the Tigers’ attack since she was a freshman and has committed to play at Memphis.
Sophomore Mya Patten, who was brought up from the junior varsity midway through last season, also could be part of the attack along with three freshmen — Elle Seck, Kennedi Gunter and Linsi Mashburn.
Wiebenga is especially high on Mashburn, who he expects to see more playing time as the season progresses.
“If we can get those three clicking then we can add in our other pieces,” Wiebenga said. “Linsi is a quick little player who is really crafty with her feet. She can really strike a ball.”
The defense will benefit from an extra year of experience after being a fairly green unit last season. Seniors Sara Burnham, Sara George and Shaylyn MaKenna and junior Brooke Wasko, another JV promotion last season, all return.
“We’ve got an older defense now, and hopefully they can build off the experiences of last year,” Wiebenga said. “Last year was tough for them, but now they’re seniors and they’re ready to go.”
Lee’s Summit also returns junior goalkeeper Bailie Prier, who started in the net most of last season. But Wiebenga wants some competition at goalie, so he’s encouraging sophomore Alala Thomas to push her in practice.
That isn’t the only place where Wiebenga wants to see some competition and there’s still plenty at several positions, even after the Tigers get two matches under their belts. Lee’s Summit opened with a 3-0 loss March 16 to Park Hill and played March 20 at Pembroke Hill.
After that, Lee’s Summit has 13 days until its next match. Wiebenga is planning on putting his players to work in a second preseason during that time.
“We’re really going to turn the screws up on them,” he said. “We’ll really test their thinking and test them as players. We’ll kind of have an idea of what we’ve got and what we need to do.”
That should give him a better idea about their chances for another state tournament run.
“I like our chances,” Wiebenga said. “We’re going to have to be extra special on a few days, but I think I’ve got a group of girls who can do that.”
