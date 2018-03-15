In high school sports, it’s time to think spring

The basketballs have all been put away. The wrestling mats are rolled up and stored.
The winter sports season has come to an end for Lee’s Summit’s high schools, and that means it’s time to start looking forward to spring. Many teams will begin competition this weekend and kick off a furious 10-week stretch of baseball games, track meets, soccer matches and golf and tennis tournaments.
It’s a lot of action to keep track of, but in the midst of all that running, hitting and scoring there will be some major story lines to follow.
The Lee’s Summit West girls track dynasty
For several years, coach Jesse Griffin has led one of the strongest girls’ track programs in the state.
Last year, the Titans took it up a notch when they won their second consecutive Class 5 state championship. West tallied 109 points, the most ever accumulated by any team — girls or boys — in any class in the state meet.
The Titans almost always have depth and talent under Griffin, and this year should be no different. Three of West’s four individual champions from last year are back: Makayla Kelby (discus), Jessica Haney (high jump), and Jana Shawver (800 run).
Kelby, who signed last month with Washington, owns the Class 5 state-meet record in the discus and also has a state shot put title to her credit.
Girls’ soccer mecca
Lee’s Summit North and Lee’s Summit West have always been fierce rivals in girls’ soccer and took that rivalry as far as it could go last spring.
North and West made up one half of the Class 4 girls’ semifinals before the Broncos won 2-0 at Swope Soccer Village. The Broncos then lost to Eureka 2-1 in the final, while the Titans tied St. Joseph’s Academy for third place.
North and West could be two of the top Class 4 teams again this spring, although the Broncos have some cleats to fill with the graduation of Alexis Mitchell, Keelie Fothergill and Mallory Lepper.
Still, North returns junior forward Kaylie Rock, who scored both goals against West in the state seminal, and senior goalkeeper Sarah Peters, the goalkeeper of the year last season in the Suburban Gold Conference.
West was a young team last season, which means the Titans will have several familiar faces back, including senior midfielder Kassidy Newsom and Grace Heenan along with junior defender Lainey Thompson.
Meanwhile, Lee’s Summit, which went to back-to-back final fours in 2015-16, will be a contender again with seniors Izzy Shackelford and Maddie Souder back along with speedy senior forward Kayla Deaver.
Summit Christian Academy, a Class 1 girls’ semifinalist the last two seasons, will be rebuilding under new coach Steve Korth. The Eagles will need to find a lot of offense to replace Kassi Ginther, who scored 123 goals last season and completed her high school career with a national high-school record 319 goals. Ginther now plays for Iowa State.
Tracking the boys
Lee’s Summit North’s third-place finish in the Class 5 boys’ state track meet last spring came on the strength of its sprinters — and all the sprinters who brought home medals from that meet are back.
The Broncos return senior Todd Pinkowski, last year’s Class 5 400-meter champion, and junior Nyles Thomas, who placed second in the 200 and fifth in the 100. Pinkowski and Thomas joined junior John Eldridge and senior Jamad Jackson to win the 800 relay.
Lee’s Summit West will have one of the best hurdlers in the state in junior Vonzell Kelley, who took second in both the Class 5 110 and 300 hurdles last year at state.
The Titans also the defending state high jump champion in junior Caleb Funnell, whose winning 6-foot-8 jump last year set a Class 5 meet record.
Tigers’ king of courts
Ethan Henry has dominated the local tennis scene since his freshman year at Lee’s Summit, and this season should be no different.
Henry enters his senior season after going 22-2 last year in singles and placing fifth in the Class 2 state tournaemnt, making him the first Tigers singles player to place at state since 1985. He qualified in doubles the year before.
