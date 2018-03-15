Tigers baseball isn’t dwelling on last season’s success

Jim Mellody insists it hasn’t been discussed by his Lee’s Summit baseball players. Not once.
Mellody and the Tigers he coaches certainly don’t want to forget what happened last season — a district title, a thrilling quarterfinal victory, and their first state tournament appearance in 12 years — but at the same time, they aren’t going to dwell on it.
“We haven’t talked about it,” Mellody said. “And that’s not just coachspeak. I’ve heard some of them say we have a goal of going back, which is great. But I haven’t brought it up to them.”
Mellody, of course, wants a return to the Class 5 state tournament to be a goal, but he also realizes this is a different team. There are still plenty of seniors and varsity-tested players, but Lee’s Summit did lose a core senior group that drove last year’s success.
Replacing that group — first baseman/pitcher Ben Lock, outfielder/pitcher Dalton Hill, outfielder Zavian Hill, shortstop Austin Polina and pitcher Dalen Blair — will be the biggest challenge Mellody faces early in the season.
But he already sees a new core forming among the 12 seniors on this year’s squad, one that can follow the example set by the former group.
Jason Kostelnick, a pitcher and third-baseman, is developing into a vocal, “comedic” leader, Mellody said. Pitcher/infielder Cameron Pudenz is the in-your-face guy, and catcher Michael Edgar is the lead-by-example player.
“Every graduating class I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, how am I going to replace these kids?’” Mellody said. “And they’re great. They step up, they see the openings and they can play.”
Mellody is still figuring out where these three and the other Tigers will play. He’s still looking for a first baseman, where Pudenz and Christian Crone are the top contenders. Kostelnick will be bouncing between the mound and infield along with fellow pitchers Quinton Carlberg and Gabe Howayek.
Center fielder Grant Baird returns, but he is still working to overcome fractured ankle he suffered during preseason football workouts last summer. Mellody also said he’s still looking for replacements for Zavian Hill and Dalton Hill.
“He’s trying; he’s giving it a go,” Mellody said of Baird. “But you can tell that he’s not the jackrabbit that he’s been in years past. But it’s coming, I hope.”
Mellody likes the way the pitching is coming around, especially after the Tigers threw nine scoreless innings during a preseason jamboree March 14 at Lee’s Summit North.
Kostelnick and Pudenz both saw action in the three-inning scrimmages against Harrisonville, Summit Christian Academy and North, as did Gabe Combs, Cody White, Grant Heizer and Matt Blau.
Joe Vandenbos didn’t pitch in the jamboree, because he’s going to start Lee’s Summit’s season-opener March 17 during the first of two games at Raytown. Vandenbos, a senior right-hander, is the Tigers’ No. 1 starter to begin the season.
Mellody said Vandenbos earned that spot with the two-hit shutout he tossed in the Tigers’ 1-0 victory at Platte County during last spring’s Class 5 quarterfinals.
“I don’t know if he’ll end the season No. 1, but I’ll give him the chance to open the season,” Mellody said.
Lee’s Summit finished 23-11 last year after losses to state champion Jefferson and Vianney during the Class 5 state tournament in suburban St. Louis. It was the Tigers’ first trip to state since 2005.
Mellody coached that team, too, and he doesn’t want to wait another 12 years to get back — even if he hasn’t mentioned it.
“I’ve got a couple of final fours, too,” Mellody said. “I want to go back every year and I’m mad when I don’t get it. Once you get a taste of that success, you want more and more.”
