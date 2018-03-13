Lee’s Summit North places three on Suburban Gold girls’ all-conference team

Lee’s Summit North had three players selected to the 10-member Suburban Gold all-conference girls’ basketball team, which was announced after voting by the conference coaches at the end of the regular season.
Aiyana Johnson, a 6-foot-3 senior forward for the Broncos, was selected first-team all-league along with teammates Tiana Gipson, a 5-2 senior guard, and Anija Frazier, a 5-9 junior guard.
Johnson, who will join sisters Imani and Aaliyah Johnson next season at Stephen F. Austin, averaged 18.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game to lead North, which finished 21-6 overall and advanced to the Class 5 state quarterfinals.
Gipson, who transferred from O’Hara, averaged 12.5 points and Frazier averaged 7.1 points.
Lee’s Summit West, which tied the Broncos for the league championship, placed two on the all-conference team.
Sydnee Kemp, a 5-5 junior guard, averaged 13 points and six assists for the Titans, while Kenzie Beeler, a 5-1 senior guard, averaged seven points and made 45 three-pointers.
Lee’s Summit also was represented by Claire Lock, a 5-8 senior guard who averaged 16 points and five rebounds a game. Lock, who signed with UMKC, played only 13 games her senior year due to illness and injury.
Aliyah Bello, a 5-8 sophomore guard from Blue Springs; Kaylee Connors, a 5-5 senior guard from Blue Springs South; Taiya Shelby, a 5-7 senior guard from Park Hill; and Shelby Martinez, a 6-0 senior center from Raymore-Peculiar; rounded out the Suburban Gold all-conference selections.
