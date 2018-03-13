Lee’s Summit’s KC Lightfoot hopes to keep soaring to new heights

Lee’s Summit senior KC Lightfoot, shown here clearing 17 feet to win the Kansas Relays boys’ pole vault in this April 2017 file photo, hopes to break the 18-foot barrier during his final high school outdoor track season. Lightfoot cleared a personal-best 17 feet, 9 inches on Saturday, March 10, 2018, to take second place at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com