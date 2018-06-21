Lee’s Summit High students can take their lessons outdoors thanks to alumni’s gift

When Kansas City lawyer Jack Campbell inherited stock that was given to his father back in the early 1930s, he never figured on keeping it for himself.
“My intention was always to give it all back to somebody, some charitable entity,” he said. “My wife always laughs about it, that you can’t give it away fast enough because it keeps expanding. It keeps getting bigger.”
Campbell came considerably closer to that goal when he arranged an $86,000 donation from the Campbell family that paid for an outdoor, covered classroom completed in April at Lee’s Summit High School.
As a 1963 graduate of Lee’s Summit High, Campbell had good reason to direct his gift there. But that’s not his family’s only tie to Lee’s Summit schools. His father was Bernard Campbell, the legendary superintendent who led the Lee’s Summit School District from 1943 through 1980. An R-7 middle school bears his name, as does the performing arts center at Lee’s Summit High School.
Bernard Campbell died in 2006 at the age of 89. In his memory, Jack Campbell and his sister Nancy have funded four-year scholarships for students at all three high schools in the R-7 district.
The new classroom, measuring roughly 40 by 60 feet, resembles a park shelter, with an awning and a metal structure overhead. Five picnic tables were purchased with $5,000 donated by Jim Payne of Door Systems Inc. of Lee’s Summit. More tables will be added as money becomes available.
Before the school year ended, advanced studies Algebra II students used the new Campbell Family Outdoor Classroom for a math experiment. After calculating the angle of the sun, they used the calculations to cook hot dogs with nothing more than solar heat and aluminum foil. On the last day of school, the classroom was used for an employee picnic.
“Our students and staff are loving this space,” said John Faulkenberry, principal at Lee’s Summit High, “and it will see good use often.”
The outdoor classroom was the principal’s idea. Campbell approached Faulkenberry about a donation and asked what his priority was. The other two R-7 high schools already have outdoor spaces — a covered classroom at Lee’s Summit North High School and a courtyard at Lee’s Summit West.
The Campbell family donated the stock through the Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation, which raises private money to support R-7 district programs. The stock was originally issued by a bank in Stockton, Mo., where Bernard Campbell grew up.
“My dad was given some stock when he was a kid. It was given to him sometime during the Depression,” Campbell said. “He remembered, or there was a record, that it had a value of 33 cents a share. … I remember him telling me the 33 cents story many times.”
Subsequent mergers changed the name of the stock, which had risen to more than $51 a share by the time it was donated last year and sold for the outdoor classroom.
Campbell, 72, is retired from the Polsinelli law firm. He was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 1980 and served one term before running unsuccessfully for the congressional seat now held by Emanuel Cleaver II.
At Lee’s Summit High, he played football, ran track, participated in debate and drama and played trombone in the band. He also played baseball on a team of Lee’s Summit High students, but in a community league not affiliated with the school.
Looking back, he remembers his teachers and coaches most fondly. From them he learned “how you go about resolving problems and stuff, that’s stuck with me all this time.”
