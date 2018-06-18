Lee’s Summit city council re-evaluates its development policy

At Thursday night’s city council work session, Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird called for discussion about the council’s decision-making policy on economic developments.
The topic was raised just as the council prepares to vote June 28 on a proposed five-year budget for 2019-2023.
“I want to create some discussion and find common ground,” Baird said.
He and Assistant City Manager Mark Dunning presented the current policy, which was established in 2013 with the help of community partners. They asked for input on what council members felt it meant to them personally.
At the annual budget proposal last week, some council members expressed reservations about the city’s expenditures. In particular, Bob Johnson commented on his distaste for public money being used to invest in Lee’s Summit’s historic downtown district.
The first line of the council’s current economic development vision statement is “Lee’s Summit will build upon and promote its unique downtown.”
But Johnson said that they should focus on other parts of the statement when making economic decisions and that the concept of a unique downtown didn’t seem like a core value to him.
He argued that the downtown district doesn’t create high-quality jobs, something he considers to be a pillar of economic decision-making.
Almost every other council member used the discussion time to dispute Johnson’s claim, saying that since the city has invested money into the district, property values have gone up and more professionals have moved in.
“They probably pay themselves enough to consider those quality jobs,” Councilman Rob Binney said.
Councilwoman Diane Forte brought up the fact that Lee’s Summit’s downtown is a tourist attraction and a drawing point to the city that surrounding areas are trying to achieve themselves.
Baird agreed.
“My philosophical approach is sometimes you need to go with your strengths,” he said. “We’ve got the lead on all the downtowns from a competitive angle, and I want to leave no doubt.”
Discussions like this were exactly why Baird said he raised the topic of re-evaluating the policy: He wanted to gauge what criteria were important to each council member and how they could use that to build a policy that represented them all.
Currently, the vision statement lists entrepreneurship, redevelopment, and the attraction and retention of targeted jobs and businesses among its priorities, in addition to investment in the downtown district.
At a later time, Baird hopes the council can come together with community partners and determine exactly what incentives will need to be used to reach some of those goals.
Before the council entered a closed session, Johnson addressed the issue of economic blight in Lee’s Summit with economic development counsel David Bushek.
Bushek said that although the council may have had to make some decisions that have resulted in blight, they were all necessary or at least legal in court.
“That’s part of my job is to see that when you’re making decisions, you’re following the law,” he said to the council. “I think every decision the city council has made has been a defensible decision.”
Thursday’s city council meeting will be a regular session open to the public.
