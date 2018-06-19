Lee’s Summit dancers will do-si-do with thousands attending convention in Kansas City

When Lee’s Summit resident Denise Bury took her first square dance lessons, she was only 13.
“I’ve been involved almost my whole life. My father was a square dance caller when I was a young teenager,” Bury said.
Now retired, Bury and husband Mike Mitchell are among a group of dancers from four states helping bring the 67th Annual National Square Dance Convention to the Kansas City Convention Center June 27-30.
Mitchell did not dance at first, but he knew it was important to his wife.
“He thought I was crazy, but he knew it was something that my heart was in, and that I love it. So he agreed, and he enjoys it,” Bury said.
While there are square dancing groups in Lee’s Summit, Bury and Mitchell dance with Kansas City Plus in Overland Park because that club takes on dancing that is slightly more challenging.
Some 3,500 people are expected from all 50 states and several foreign countries at the upcoming convention. The last time the National Convention came to Kansas City was 1975. Kansas City also hosted the second National Square Dance Convention in 1952. In years past, there were many more people attending than expected at this convention. At its height, in the early 1980s, about 30,000 people came each year.
Jane Hon, publicity chair for the Kansas City event, says each convention still takes a lot of work, about four to five years to prepare.
“We dance all day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. There are education pieces. There are workshops and seminars,” Hon said.
They are not just square dancing either. While it does feature all levels of square dancing, it will also have opportunities for round dancing, western dancing and contra dancing.
Convention attendees plan to take their dancing on the town June 29. At 10:30 a.m. they will gather at Barney Allis Plaza, dance and then bus to flash-mob locations around downtown. Look for dancers at places like Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial that morning.
Downtown in the evening, the dancers will also have an “after party” dance from 10 to 11 p.m. at Barney Allis Plaza. The public can watch those events for free. At any other time during the convention, the public is invited to come to the door of the convention center, get a $5 pass and enjoy the all-day dancing activities.
Hon says that while the heyday of square dancing seems to have passed, there are a growing number of younger people taking up the activity. She also says people have some misconceptions about the dancing.
First, the dress code is not necessarily what you imagine. Yes, there are many who wear the traditional petty skirts and bright-colored square dancing outfits, but it is not strictly necessary. Women often just wear comfortable skirts and tops. Men usually just wear jeans and western-style long sleeved shirts.
“Today, we call it casual dancing. We dress in pants and shorts during the day. At night they ask for more formal attire, but I can put on my jean skirt and a peasant top and my cowboy boots and I fit,” Hon said.
Second, people of all ages can and do participate in the activity. The convention will have a youth room for children under 18, and many people participate in square dancing as a family.
“I dance with 90-year-old men. I dance with 18-year-old men. It’s a wide variety, and it brings us all together to an activity that we all love and are passionate about,” Hon said.
Bury adds that this is not the dancing you remember from grade school. It is a real challenge and fun.
“Everyone hated it back then (in school). It was just kind of hokey and silly. It’s not that at all,” Bury said.
And, while square dancing events are alcohol-free, it’s not because dancers disapprove of drinking. Rather, it’s because it is difficult to follow all those calls if your brain is not sharp.
“You need to be able to think quickly. Your reflexes can’t react if you have alcohol prior to. It slows everyone down,” Bury said.
“There’s no place else you can go where you can see so many people dancing and having fun without drinking. That doesn’t mean they frown on drinking. People often go out afterward. You have to listen to what the caller says and react. So, it is not practical.”
People around the globe enjoy what is an originally U.S.-grown activity originating out of the folk dances of Appalachia. And no matter their native language, the dancers learn their moves and respond to calls in English.
The 67th Annual National Square Dance Convention runs June 27-30 at the Kansas City Convention Center.
Joining the dance
To learn more about how to get involved in square dancing or the 67th Annual National Square Dance Convention, go to www.usda.org or www.you2candance.com
