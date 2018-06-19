Summit Christian Academy student is headed to Girls State

Natalie Maruschak, who will be a senior this fall at Summit Christian Academy, has been accepted as a delegate in the 2018 American Legion Auxiliary Missouri Girls State, which will take place June 24-30 at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
The program gives delegates hands-on experience in the process of city, county and state government. Delegates are chosen by an interview and application procedure that evaluates leadership abilities, academics, interest in government and service to others.
Postmark: Jamaica
It may be summertime, but Underwood Elementary students in several grade levels are continuing their connection to pen pals at St. Jago Primary in the Harmons District in Jamaica.
Sixth-grade teacher Karen Bannister recently returned from Jamaica with another set of letters from first-, second- and fifth-graders to be delivered to Underwood students. In addition to the letter exchanges between students and teachers, the Underwood students sent a class set of calculators, playing cards and supplies for science lessons to the Jamaican students, along with some favorite lesson plans from the teachers.
“This experience has enhanced my students’ writing and geography skills, along with building relationships with new friends,” said first-grade teacher Tia Kirn. “To make it even better, first-graders are looking forward to having their first piece of mail mailed to their homes this summer from their pen pals.”
The pen pal program is coordinated through Won By One to Jamaica.
Schools benefit from faith in action
Instead of attending their usual Sunday services on June 10, several hundred people from the First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit donated their time to a variety of community projects, including some at Lee’s Summit R-7 schools.
Crews participating in the church’s Day of Service deployed to Lee’s Summit North and Lee’s Summit West high schools, along with Pleasant Lea, Summit Pointe, Westview, Cedar Creek and Hazel Grove elementary schools.
At Underwood Elementary, the volunteers focused on the school’s landscaping and garden. They repainted pots, picked up trash and sticks, pulled weeds, replanted, cleaned the bird bath and renovated and painted the bench/arbor in the memorial garden.
Assistant principal added at Lee’s Summit Elementary
Julie Kubiak, who has been the Lee’s Summit School District’s elementary math curriculum specialist since 2004, has been named part-time assistant principal for Lee’s Summit Elementary school, a new position for the upcoming academic year.
Kubiak work half time as the assistant principal and half time as math interventionist at Hazel Grove Elementary School.
She previously worked as associate principal of the district’s Summer Learning Institute and as a teacher at Westview Elementary.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to the Journal
