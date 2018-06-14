Lee’s Summit area singers advance to KC SuperStar singing competition finals

Three vocalists from schools in and around Lee’s Summit are among the 10 finalists for the KC SuperStar, the annual high school singing competition sponsored by the Jewish Community Center.
A total of 21 performers sang in the June 4 semifinals. These eastern Jackson County students advanced to the Aug. 26 finals at Johnson County Community College:
▪ Devion Williams, St. Michael the Archangel School in Lee’s Summit.
▪ Madelyn Padget, Blue Springs South High School.
▪ Bret Kibler, Lone Jack High School.
The other finalists are Emma Mathieson, Shawnee Mission West High School; Reagan Dreiling, St. Thomas Aquinas High School; Maurissa Cunningham, Center High School; Jaeda Dickens, West Platte High School; Jacobo Barriga, Staley High School in the Northland; Jalen Dickerson-Sanders, Leavenworth High School, and Alyssa Mendoza, Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.
Heart screenings offered June 27
The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District is collaborating with ATS Heart Check to offer heart screenings on June 27 for young people ages 8 to 25.
The screenings are designed to detect unknown heart conditions. They include blood pressure, electrocardiogram and echocardiogram (heart ultrasound). According to ATS Heart Check, most heart defects can be identified and are treatable.
The screenings, which are about 30 minutes long, will be given from 5 to 8 p.m. June 27 at the Lee’s Summit High School Lecture Hall. The cost is $129.
To register and schedule an appointment, visit ATSHeartCheck.com.
Character awards at SCA
Summit Christian Academy has announced the recipients of its latest Christian Character Awards, one of the most prestigious honors at the school. The award program aims to encourage students to strive for their best in personal growth, academic development and Christian living.
At the elementary level, the fourth-quarter recipients are first-grade student Kelsey Ward, daughter of Keith and Melinda Ward, and fourth-grader Phoenix d’Entremont, daughter of Jeffrey and Nicole d’Entremont.
The secondary school’s recipients for the second semester are senior Russell Cook, son of Stuart and Cindy Cook; senior Reagan Lyle, daughter of John and Stacy Lyle; seventh-grade student Brandon Moore, son of Greg and Kristen Moore; and seventh-grader Olivia Truesdale, daughter of Tim and Michelle Truesdale.
The school designated Reagan Lyle as its 2018 Secondary Christian Character Student of the Year.
Kiwanis pitches in for preschoolers
The Lee’s Summit Kiwanis Club has donated $500 to Great Beginnings Early Education Center to benefit children in the Head Start program. The money will purchase books for the preschoolers to take home.
In addition, two Kiwanis members visit the Head Start classrooms each month to read to students.
If they build it, the medals come
Lee’s Summit High School student Anthony Mixon was awarded a Best of Show award recently at the District Technology Contest, which brought students from across the area to Metropolitan Community College’s Business and Technology Campus in Kansas City.
This is the second year in a row that Lee’s Summit High has won the award.
Sixty students from Tony Mixon’s industrial technology classes entered the contest, with all 60 earning scores high enough for a first-place award. Anthony Mixion, the teacher’s son, and 22 other Lee’s Summit High students won grand awards.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to the Journal
