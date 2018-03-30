Lee’s Summit voter guide: Hear from all 17 candidates in the April 3 election

Voters in Lee’s Summit will reshape the city’s political landscape April 3 with seven races — all contested — set to be settled in the upcoming municipal election.
Mayor Randy Rhoads has served the last two terms, making him ineligible to seek reelection.
That means voters have to pick from among Bill Baird, Rob Binney and Ron Williams for the city’s new figurehead, who also receives voting privileges on the Lee’s Summit City Council for the first time thanks to voter-approved changes to the charter that passed last spring.
Of course, there are five other council seats up for grabs in an election that promises to alter the way the city does business ahead of important decisions on municipal-employee compensation and other issues.
District 1 voters must choose between incumbent Diane Forte and challenger Robert Dye.
The District 2 race pits incumbent Trish Carlyle against challenger John Elkin.
For District 3 voters, the choice is between incumbent Diane Seif and challenger Beto Lopez.
Finally, voters in District 4 will elect two council members.
Fred DeMoro, who was appointed last April to the council after Chris Moreno’s recall, is opposed by Casey Crawford for the remaining two years of that term.
Incumbent Donna Gordon also will try to defend her seat against challenger Bob Johnson.
There also is a Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Board of Education election, which features four candidates for two open spots on the board.
Current R-7 Board of Education Vice President Julie Doane seeks reelection, while three newcomers — Michael McMenus, Ryan Murdock and John Schuler — hope to join the board.
As part of our commitment to community journalism and news that matters, readers can hear from all 17 candidates by clicking on the links assembled above, which serves as a voter guide and aid for residents seeking to make informed choices at the polls.
