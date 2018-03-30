Voter guide for the Lee’s Summit City Council District 4 election, four-year term

Bob Johnson served on the Lee’s Summit City Council for 12 years before being term-limited in 2016.
If he’s going to return to the dais April 3, he’ll have to unseat incumbent Donna Gordon in perhaps the most intriguing city council race.
Gordon brings an analytical approach to the council and has developed a reputation for collaboration.
“Through my years of community involvement, including Girl Scouts, my HOA board, our city’s Truly 150 celebration, and hosting international visitors through Global Ties, I have learned to work successfully with diverse groups with many different interests and priorities,” Gordon said in a statement. “I would use those skills as a council member, and will work tirelessly to ensure my decisions are based on a shared vision and strategy that provides a balance of the best interests of all community stakeholders.”
Meanwhile, Johnson brings a long track record of political experience, including a stint on the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Board of Education. He also served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 1973-77 and 2003-07 and the Missouri State Senate from 1980-94.
The Journal asked all mayoral and city council candidates the same series of questions then aggregated Gordon’s and Johnson’s responses:
1. What do you see as the biggest issues facing Lee’s Summit right now and what are the biggest issues you see on the horizon?
GORDON: As we have less developable land than we did 20 years ago, we have to be careful that we balance the need to keep Lee's Summit fresh and relevant, but also preserve those things that make our community great. We need to prioritize the budget to solve the pay issue, solve storm-water issues and look for ways to streamline and be more productive.
The council's role needs to be strategic and visionary: What is the big picture for Lee's Summit 10, 20 years from now? Additionally, council and city government needs to continue to seek new ways for gathering and considering current resident input as part of this process to develop a vision of Lee’s Summit for the future. We need lots of input, and lots of communication, and a willingness to work together with mutual respect.
JOHNSON: Certainly one of the most important issues facing Lee’s Summit now and in the future is adopting a responsible answer to our ever-increasing budget expenditures compared to our revenue stream.
2a. How would you try to attract more commercial and industrial development to Lee's Summit?
GORDON: A skilled workforce is a top factor in many knowledge-based and manufacturing company’s site selection criteria, so we need to continue support a collaborative environment with our education partners, make sure we don’t make decisions that jeopardize our schools, and emphasize our great base of knowledge for workers in the community.
Additionally, making sure the community, city, council and economic development are all aligned is critical. We need to reach a consensus regarding what kind of projects we want, and work collaboratively to ensure the project comes to fruition.
JOHNSON: Our greatest source of economic development comes from businesses that are already located in Lee’s Summit. The council must create an environment where companies can expand and create new jobs, without having to offer huge tax incentives. Our city council must work with business owners to reach common agreement instead of placing irresponsible roadblocks in front of them to discourage business growth.
2b. What types of businesses would you target and why?
GORDON: We have many professional and technical residents who leave Lee’s Summit daily to work in other communities. We also have a number of small businesses with growth potential, so we need to balance support for existing growing businesses, with an effort to attract businesses that will provide expanded opportunities for our residents to live and work here in Lee’s Summit.
JOHNSON: If elected, I will concentrate on new jobs in finance, insurance, health, research, telecommunications infrastructure, regional corporate offices and other professional services. As a City, we need to shift to “knowledge-based” companies.
2c. Are you comfortable with how the city has used development incentives (such as tax increment financing and community improvement district) and why? If anything, what would you change about the use of such incentives?
GORDON: Past development efforts have netted gains to our community well in excess of the cost of the benefits, but I also recognize the perception that these incentives have contributed to current revenue problems. We must also understand we are in a competitive situation with other communities, so incentives are sometimes necessary if a community wants to keep from remaining stagnant.
Going forward, the council must carefully scrutinize the cost and benefits, and ensure that taxing jurisdictions are not suffering negative impacts from the overuse of these development tools. My preference is that future incentives be tied to job creation, and I want to be very sure we are not cannibalizing existing businesses with new development, as we have a number of empty storefronts and buildings that should be prioritized over new competing developments.
JOHNSON: No, I am not comfortable with the Council’s use of incentives. In 2017, more than $220 million of commercial market value of real property was included in tax increment financing or Chapter 353 abatement. This allows vast sums of taxes to be diverted back to commercial developers and not available for public purposes. The council needs to implement a “quality jobs” requirement for tax increment financing (TIF) projects.
3a. Municipal employee compensation is lagging behind. Most agree salaries should be raised, but figuring out how to pay for it has been a challenge. Budget cuts, dipping into the city’s reserve fund or raising taxes have been suggested as ways to address the issue. What is your solution, both in the near- and long-term?
GORDON: The overall budget needs to be prioritized to ensure that our current employees are fairly compensated, and that we are able to recruit strong candidates. As I have been out knocking on doors, high taxes are often cited as a concern among those who have complaints to discuss.
I am not opposed to cuts, but I am more in favor of looking for ways to streamline operations and looking for ways we can do more with less, such as through technology enhancements. Can we do all this in the next six weeks? No, but it’s important we approach this with a measured, reasoned approach that does not jeopardize our bond rating. We may not be able to do it all in one budget cycle, but need a clear roadmap of how to accomplish competitive pay and a commitment to continue to follow that roadmap.
JOHNSON: During the current compensation controversy, nothing has been said about the fiscal condition over the past two years. I left the council in April 2016 because of term limits and our General Fund expenditures were $58-59 million. Today, the expenditures are estimated to be over $69 million or more 18 percent higher in just two years.
How does the Council defend spending more than $10 million in increased spending in just two years? Every function of city government must be analyzed for its needs and costs. I would suggest that several hundred thousand dollars would be available for compensation increases for our employees.
3b. Does the city have a revenue problem or a spending problem? How would you solve the issue, whether you believe it’s revenue or spending, moving forward?
GORDON: Expenses have grown as demand for services has grown, so we need to look at future growth that pays for itself versus draining resources, and ensure that citizens understand the tradeoffs. Currently, there is distrust in the budgeting process, so a full transparent review of both spending and revenue needs to be fully understood by both the council and the public before we make decisions. The solution may lie in a middle ground, where we look at some new revenue sources as we also look at where we can trim expenses through improved efficiencies.
JOHNSON: The city has a spending problem and I outlined some parameters in the previous answer. The council must adopt a “zero-based budgeting” process — a method of budgeting in which all expenses, both old and new expenses, must be justified for the new budget year.
4. There is a perception that the city council is dysfunctional, whether it’s trying to create an ethics policy or addressing municipal salaries. What’s one thing you would change about how the council conducts business in an effort to reduce the impact of personality clashes?
GORDON: First and foremost, we need to develop a shared vision for what Lee’s Summit future looks like — is it increasing rooftops, expanding employment opportunities, making decisions from the lens of maintaining quality of life (and how do you define that term)? Discussions need to be transparent and focused on gaining a clear understanding of the goals and consequences of a decision as well as how it ties into that shared vision. It’s important that we elect individuals who are willing to collaborate, listen and respect other’s viewpoints, and be willing to compromise to accomplish that shared vision.
JOHNSON: The council that is elected April 3 must be exacting without being extreme; collegial but not confrontational; and treat everyone that participates in our governing process with respect. Every council member should be familiar with the council meeting printed agenda.
