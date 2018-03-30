Voter guide for the Lee’s Summit City Council District 4 election, two-year term

After Chris Moreno was removed from the Lee’s Summit City Council in the wake of a recall election last April, Fred DeMoro was appointed to fill the vacancy until the next municipal election.
Now, DeMoro is hoping voters April 3 will allow him to finish out the remaining two years of the term. He’s up against local attorney Casey Crawford in the race for a two-year term.
“It is my honor to currently represent District 4 on the Lees Summit City Council,” DeMoro said in a statement. “I am a team player and work hard for a diverse constituency. I am comfortable sharing my opinions and debating controversial issues with the understanding that reaching a consensus outweighs getting nothing substantial done.”
Crawford doesn’t shy away from a good debate either. It’s his job, after all.
“I feel like I am the most qualified candidate for District 4’s two-year city council term because I bring a fresh perspective and analytical mind as an attorney to the council,” Crawford said in a statement to the Journal.
Prior to his city council appointment, DeMoro served as Lee’s Summit Planning Commissioner for seven years and as the Charter Review Commissioner in 2016-17. He’s been the liaison to the Public Safety Advisory Board and Downtown Main Street Lee’s Summit during the last year and also is a member of the Missouri Municipal League.
“I am open minded on all issues and not swayed by special interest groups,” he said. “My years of experience and desire to serve have prepared me to continue my service as a District 4 city council member.”
While Crawford’s political resume may not be as lengthy, he’s more concerned with the future than the past.
“I am running for City Council for not only the next two years, but for the next 20 to 30 years for Lee’s Summit,” he said. “I will work to ensure that Lee’s Summit continues to be a great place to raise a family and work.”
The Journal asked all mayoral and city council candidates the same series of questions then aggregated DeMoro’s and Crawford’s responses:
1. What do you see as the biggest issues facing Lee’s Summit right now and what are the biggest issues you see on the horizon?
DEMORO: My top three issues are public safety, economic development, and infrastructure improvement and maintenance. Public safety issues include attracting and retaining professional employees and ensuring that they have advanced technology and equipment in order to keep Lee’s Summit a safe and desirable place to live. Economic development is the generator of sales-tax revenue, which funds our city services and helps retain our credit rating providing for future growth and interest. Infrastructure is necessary for maintaining quality of living, attracting development and providing a safe and functioning environment.
CRAWFORD: One of the biggest issues currently facing Lee’s Summit is to find ways to responsibly budget and repairing some of the dysfunction within the city council. I believe I would be a fresh perspective to the city council as I have no agendas if I were to be elected and would utilize my experience as a litigation and transactional attorney to benefit the city council debate.
The future issue for Lee’s Summit is maintaining the equilibrium that makes Lee’s Summit a great community in which to live: strong public schools; a safe community; and business opportunities, both small and large. Maintaining this equilibrium is difficult, as we have seen other communities not able to maintain these three important areas.
2a. How would you try to attract more commercial and industrial development to Lee’s Summit?
DEMORO: Attracting viable commercial development and investment while maintaining current Lee’s Summit businesses should be pursued for favorable economic returns. Making our community attractive through a strong and advanced workforce and encouraging entrepreneurs that want to enrich our community should be cultivated also.
CRAWFORD: The first way to attract more commercial and industrial development to Lee’s Summit is having a city council that functions without unnecessary divisiveness and dysfunction. Developers often look at the city council and how they are operating. If the council is operating in dysfunction, new development is less likely to come to Lee’s Summit. Helping to fix the perception that city council has is the first part in attracting more commercial and industrial development.
A second way would be to create an environment where Lee’s Summit can compete with surrounding communities, both locally and regionally. This does not mean giving away the most incentives, as those have to be used sparingly and judiciously because incentives often decrease the city’s future revenue. In order to compete locally and regionally, Lee’s Summit needs to have an environment conducive to new business. A strong Economic Development Council and housing opportunities are some of the ways to create an environment conducive to more commercial and industrial development.
2b. What types of businesses would you target and why?
DEMORO: Light industrial, stable jobs and sustainable. High tech, advanced workforce and attractive to the private sector to be a supplier nationwide.
CRAWFORD: Lee’s Summit could benefit from a high density, large technology or industrial park that creates an avenue for individuals inside and outside of Lee’s Summit to work in Lee’s Summit. Having this type of new business would increase our sales and property tax base, which is highly beneficial in light of decreasing sales tax revenues due to online shopping.
2c. Are you comfortable with how the city has used development incentives (such as tax increment financing and community improvement district) and why? If anything, what would you change about the use of such incentives?
DEMORO: Incentive policies should be reserved for developments that are in true need of abatement consideration. In the past, incentives have been distributed without demonstrated need.
CRAWFORD: Incentives must be used judiciously and sparingly, because they often decrease the amount of future tax revenue the city receives. Incentives should be used for areas of the city that are in disrepair or blighted. However, there are circumstances where new development in non-blighted areas should be utilized. When incentives are used, it is always beneficial when the developer or business builds up the surrounding infrastructure in conjunction with the new development or business.
3a. Municipal employee compensation is lagging behind. Most agree salaries should be raised, but figuring out how to pay for it has been a challenge. Budget cuts, dipping into the city’s reserve fund or raising taxes have been suggested as ways to address the issue. What is your solution, both in the near- and long-term?
DEMORO: Any change to change to the city’s current tax structure would need to be fully vetted and debated and should only be considered after cost containment and non-essential expenditures are exhausted.
CRAWFORD: Employee compensation needs to be raised immediately. With the new charter changes being implemented soon, creating a policy to avoid a mayoral veto will no longer be an issue. In order to raise these salaries in the short- and long-term, long-term funding solutions must be found. The city would be better off by having the long-term funding come internally from budget cuts rather than increased taxes burdening the residents.
In the short-term, my first thought is to not utilize the reserve balance in order to pay for increased compensation. However, increased compensation is long overdue. If the council cannot find immediate budget cuts or other funding mechanisms that would fill needed gap for raised compensation, I would not be opposed to utilizing a portion of the reserve fund provided that there is a detailed plan to replace these funds.
3b. Does the city have a revenue problem or a spending problem? How would you solve the issue, whether you believe it’s revenue or spending, moving forward?
DEMORO: Historically, sales and property taxes have been stable, but franchise taxes are on a downturn due to action in the state legislature. Spending needs to be adjusted according to the revenue stream through cost containment of non-essential expenditures.
CRAWFORD: I believe Lee’s Summit is a great and prosperous city. The budget process must take into account the needs of the city while maintaining a healthy reserve. The city staff, fire, police, and machinists are integral parts of this city and must be adequately compensated. The city also must continue to support the amenities (parks, downtown Lee’s Summit, etc.) that make Lee’s Summit a destination community. Sales tax revenue will decrease in the future due to increased online shopping, so responsible budgets will be imperative in the future.
4. There is a perception that the city council is dysfunctional, whether it’s trying to create an ethics policy or addressing municipal salaries. What’s one thing you would change about how the council conducts business in an effort to reduce the impact of personality clashes?
DEMORO: Diverse opinions and working towards a consensus are an essential and important piece of good decision-making. Separating issues from people is vital in moving forward and representing constituents as a whole. Effective governing considers all points of view, carefully weighing the merits of each decision and voting according to the best interests of the community.
CRAWFORD: Creating a culture where respect is at the forefront is what I would change. Despite individual council members’ ideological and policy differences, the council should be able to function effectively and free of personal insults. Honest and healthy debate is beneficial for the council, the council should get back to this form of governance.
