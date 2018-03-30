Voter guide for the Lee’s Summit City Council District 3 election

Now that she’s served one term on the Lee’s Summit City Council, Diane Seif feels much more comfortable with and knowledgeable of the city’s inner workings.
It’s also a big reason she hopes voters will re-elect her April 3 to represent District 3. She is being challenged by Beto Lopez in one of five races that will reshape the council.
“I want to continue representing my district to ensure that the city remains a great place to live, work and play,” Seif said in a statement. “I want to preserve what is best about Lee’s Summit. As an experienced council member, I am in the best position to continue promoting the interests of my district and the city.”
During her initial term, Seif served on Finance and Budget, Community and Economic Development, Public Works, and Rules committees. She also served as liaison to the Housing Authority, the Health Education Board Commission, the Marketplace Taskforce, the Communications Taskforce, and Lee’s Summit Cares Executive Board.
While attending more than 400 meetings during the last four years, Seif touted her record of discussing issues with stakeholders and gathering facts to make informed decisions.
“I found this experience extremely satisfying and I would like to continue to represent my neighbors and their interests,” said Seif, who also in involved with numerous local nonprofits.
Lopez, who works in the banking industry, hopes to leverage his own experience in the finance industry to bolster Lee’s Summit’s economy.
“I intend to use my vast experience in the areas of economic development, commercial real estate development and commercial lending to help attract more industry and jobs to help ease the tax burden on all of us residential tax paying citizens,” Lopez said in a statement.
As a father of three daughters, Lopez is committed to ensuring the city remains a vibrant place to live for all generations.
“As a public servant, I will serve the residents of Lee’s Summit with highest degree of leadership, financial integrity, transparency and ethics,” he said. “I want to make sure that Lee’s Summit continues to be a great place to live and work.”
The Journal asked all mayoral and city council candidates the same series of questions then aggregated Seif’s and Lopez’s responses:
1. What do you see as the biggest issues facing Lee’s Summit right now and what are the biggest issues you see on the horizon?
SEIF: There are four important issues facing Lee’s Summit. They are: (a) a strengthened tax base for infrastructure and storm-water projects. This includes creating development projects that have strong standards and that provide a strong tax base. Growing our tax revenue is critical. This will depend on attraction and retention of businesses that can help maintain a strong economy.
(b) Sustainable compensation for city employees. Step compensation issues must also be addressed.
(c) Provide for workforce development.
(d) Address recent council divisiveness. Mutual respect needs to be ensured. A strong mayor will unite the council and stress the need for transparent and ethical decision making. No personal agendas should be brought to council.
LOPEZ: I believe that the two biggest current issues in Lee’s Summit are our tax-base situation and the dysfunctional leadership that exist currently on the city council. Public servants must put personal agenda’s aside and jointly focus on bringing more industry and jobs to ease the tax burden on all of us residential tax paying citizens.
If the city council and mayor cannot address this issue, it will directly affect how we attract and retain our city staff. We will not be able to pay them competitive wages and benefits now or in the future. If we don’t help in creating more economic growth, we will also struggle in keeping up with our ever growing infrastructure issues as well.
2a. How would you try to attract more commercial and industrial development to Lee’s Summit?
SEIF: Our economic development should focus on these five elements: 1) downtown, 2) entrepreneurship, 3) redevelopment, 4) attraction, 5) retention, and targeted businesses. This provides a focus on targeted jobs and businesses. In 2015, the mayor and city council developed a strategic incentive policy. With these focus areas, the city and city council apply a matrix that considers incentives such as tax increment financing (TIF), community-improvement districts (CID), transportation development districts (TDD), Chapter 100, etc. In evaluating development, I look at infrastructure needs and at leveraging our community’s strong educational ecosystem.
LOPEZ: I have more than 22 years of direct career experience in the areas of economic development, commercial real estate development and commercial lending. I would propose that a strategic plan be developed and implemented to proactively work on both retaining our existing employment base and aggressively recruiting new industry and job creation. I would use my firsthand career experience and work with my city council colleagues and the mayor along with any economic development stakeholders to collaborate toward this common goal.
2b. What types of businesses would you target and why?
SEIF: In the near future we will need more high-tech jobs and health care workers. We should also support job growth in finance, insurance, health, research, telecommunications, and professional services. The Missouri Innovation campus will bridge a gap that currently exists. We must continue to look at knowledge-based jobs. Partnerships that support workforce development will be important moving forward.
LOPEZ: I would target new entrepreneurial “start-up” businesses as well as industrial and professional-office type businesses. I believe the focus must be in high-growth areas — such as, health care, technology, and agricultural research.
2c. Are you comfortable with how the city has used development incentives (such as tax increment financing and community improvement district) and why? If anything, what would you change about the use of such incentives?
SEIF: Public incentives should be used carefully and all elements must be considered. As a Rockhurst MBA, I know how to apply metrics and analytics to help solve the city’s future financial challenges. I do not favor handouts but consistently encourage sensible development.
LOPEZ: Yes, for the most part, I believe the city’s past use of incentives have served its purpose in allowing our retail and housing development to grow appropriately. In order to be more competitive regionally, our incentive utilization should be focused more in the areas of industrial and office development. We must also consider attracting “destination” type projects.
3a. Municipal employee compensation is lagging behind. Most agree salaries should be raised, but figuring out how to pay for it has been a challenge. Budget cuts, dipping into the city’s reserve fund or raising taxes have been suggested as ways to address the issue. What is your solution, both in the near- and long-term?
SEIF: Like other communities, we face budget challenges. Competitive salaries and benefits must attract and retain the best for our community. Our city needs leadership, financial integrity, transparency and ethics. We need to look at various options and consider all possible solutions. I want to support our public safety and core employees with sound, sustainable solutions.
LOPEZ: I 100 percent agree that we must find a way to attract and retain the highest quality city employees and we do so by paying them competitive salaries and benefits. To do so, we must consider all possible revenue options for a short-term and long-term solution. This starts with efficient city budget planning, evaluating a possible sales tax increase, and by growing the tax base through commercial development.
3b. Does the city have a revenue problem or a spending problem? How would you solve the issue, whether you believe it’s revenue or spending, moving forward?
SEIF: The answer to this question can only be discussed after reviewing all options. The Finance and Budget Committee has met several times, but no solutions have really yet been considered. The council as a whole needs to address this issue, but you can’t spend more that you collect.
LOPEZ: Although I believe we should always be fiscally responsible with regards to spending, the city has more of a revenue problem. For many years, our revenue has been too dependent on the residential tax base. More industry and jobs should greatly address this revenue problem.
4. There is a perception that the city council is dysfunctional, whether it’s trying to create an ethics policy or addressing municipal salaries. What’s one thing you would change about how the council conducts business in an effort to reduce the impact of personality clashes?
SEIF: That perception is unfortunate and somewhat untrue. A recent review of council minutes disclosed that 92 percent of all ordinances passed by a unanimous vote. There are council members who are not respectful of others and have walked out of sessions or torn up papers and tossed them in the air. I have not done this and will not be disrespectful of others on council.
LOPEZ: I would remind my colleagues that as public servants, it’s OK to express each other’s opinions but we must keep in mind that we are placed in our roles as a collective body to represent the best interests of the citizens that selected us to serve. We are not placed in our roles to serve individual goals and objectives.
