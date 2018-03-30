Voter guide for the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Board of Education election

There’s a wealth of experience among the four candidates seeking two open spots on the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District Board of Education.
Incumbent Julie Doane, who currently serves as the board’s vice president, hopes to win a second term, while John Schuler, Ryan Murdock and Michael McMenus are also seeking a first term April 3 during the city’s municipal election.
Doane, a lifelong Lee’s Summit resident with strong ties to the community in the business, education and nonprofit sectors, is confident she’s been an asset since she was first elected in April 2015.
“As the district is the largest employer in the city, I think there should be a balance on the (board of education) with members with a business and education background,” Doane said in a statement. “A good BOE member should also have a good sense of the community. I am a self-thinker, not afraid to ask the tough questions and challenge the district to be transparent and collaborate with the community/tax-payers.”
Shuler touted his experience across three decades as the chief reason he is the most qualified candidate.
“With 30 years of experience in education, and current experience teaching teachers and mentoring principals, I have a deep understanding of student and teacher needs,” Schuler said. “My personal motto is: ‘All learning, all the time.’ I am an advocate for a culture of reflection and feel that, regardless of the degree of success of any initiative or classroom lesson, we can learn from the experience.”
But he’s not the only candidate with relevant experience.
Murdock, who ran last unsuccessfully last year and works as the city of Raymore’s emergency management director, is a former teacher, having spent 14 years in middle and high school classrooms. He also has twin elementary school-aged boys in Lee’s Summit R-7 school — offering a unique perspective as a former educator, safety and security expert, and current parent that he believes would be an asset for the school.
Additionally, “I am a special needs advocate (and special needs parent) who would lend a voice to those marginalized populations throughout our district,” Murdock said.
McMenus also ran for school board last year and has positioned himself as the race’s maverick.
“I am running for school board because I believe citizens should be involved in their community,” McMenus said in a statement. “I believe that we have no one to blame but ourselves if we are surprised by an event that was discussed publicly and we did not take the time to view school board or city council meetings online or attend them. I do not think any elected position should go unopposed. I am running to be the outside-the-box candidate.”
He wants to examine the district’s structure from the ground up, including the possibility year-round school or perhaps lengthening the school day and adjusting start times rather than adhering to the status quo “because that’s what we’ve always done.”
For a more detailed look at the candidates’ positions on certain issues, the Journal asked each the same series of questions and aggregated those answers here:
1. What do you see as the major issues currently facing the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District?
SCHULER: The major issues facing LSR7 currently are replacing staff who are retiring or moving positions or districts with high-quality candidates, timely communication with patrons of the district, school safety issues, and being in a position to deal with any political and/or funding issues at the state level that impact the school district.
DOANE: Overcrowded building; safety within the schools; being the voice of our students, teachers, staff, and community/taxpayers; working to restore staff and services eliminated during cost containment in 2008.
MURDOCK: Some of the major issues facing the LSR7 school district are safety and security of facilities along with students and staff, providing opportunities for all students (especially marginalized populations), maintaining high-quality facilities and high-quality staff, and effectively using technology throughout the district. Clearly, there are other issues and hopefully we can work together as a community to find solutions when problems arise.
MCMENUS: The priorities of the upcoming board will be to balance the growth in numbers, the increase in diversity of the district, the increase in the numbers of free and reduced lunch students, and the increase in the numbers of ESL students in the district against the relatively flat budget based on the current tax climate in the state of Missouri.
2. Does the school district do a good enough job communicating with parents? If not, how can the district improve?
SCHULER: The LSR7 School District communicates with the community through regular email notifications, text alerts, social media, online gradebooks, and phone calls. Recently, we have heard there is room for improvement. The district completed a communications audit and has made communication a priority in its Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP).
I believe the district demonstrates its commitment to engage with patrons through surveys, committee meetings, and various other forms of feedback. I am an advocate for open communication and will support ongoing enhancements to communication with district constituents.
DOANE: The administration has many avenues to receive information on what is going on in the district — including "Our Schools" newspaper, emails, weekly packets that go home with the students, Facebook, Twitter, and video of each Board of Education meeting that is available on the district website.
MURDOCK: The district has made positive strides in regard to parent communication during the past couple years. That being said, it is important that not only is communication consistent with parents, but that it is timely as well. There are specific areas where communication needs to improve (bullying, school safety, parental concerns, etc.), but I think the district can continue to work towards better communication. A larger communications staff is a solid first step and seeking input from the community would be helpful as well.
MCMENUS: The school district is doing much better. The school board meetings are online and email lists are available. Parents need to use the tools they have to their fullest extent.
3a. School safety is a major issue. What measures do you believe the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District should enact to ensure the safety of faculty, staff and students?
SCHULER: Any school safety discussion must include an accurate accounting of district facilities, training and practice for staff and students, and consistent systems of communication. Each year, the district conducts an audit of every campus and facility. This audit helps evaluate needs throughout the district regarding the condition and safety of the buildings and grounds.
School safety issues do not stop at active shooter concerns. School safety includes issues with playgrounds, fire alarm and intercom systems, indoor and outdoor walkways, as well as appropriate and safe entry and exit systems and procedures for buildings. Every building in the district was built in a different year and each unique building needs a unique plan for safety.
Solutions for one building may not be a solution for another. Keeping district facilities, training and practice for staff and students, and communication systems updated and in good repair are measures the district can take to ensure the safety of all stakeholders.
DOANE: To me, the lives of people is much more important than money. Many of the safety options will come with a cost to the district. So, as long as we have the support of the community and taxpayers, the below safety measures could be future additions.
MURDOCK: I believe we need to approach the school safety issue from multiple angles. First, what can we do immediately? We can enforce policies already in place. For example, requiring individuals to come through the front entrance, sign in (or be buzzed in). Then, we need to look at minor cost solutions. Limiting entry and exit points; door stops; refreshed training for faculty, staff, and students; and better enforcement of discipline procedures. Lastly, the long term solutions. We need full staffing in our buildings at proper ratios.
Counselors, interventionists, social workers, librarians, nurses, student resource officers, and all the other support positions. This will require some long-term decisions regarding the budget, but I believe it is something we should be working toward. Additionally, we will need to look at actual physical barriers. Two-tiered entry systems? Cameras on every door? Metal detectors? All of these things should be discussed.
MCMENUS: See 4a
3b. Would you specifically support: Metal detectors at all schools? Arming faculty or staff with guns? Hiring independent security or increasing the number of school-resource officers? If you indicated support for any of the above, how would you pay for proposed safety measures? Would you consider a levy increase?
SCHULER: I support looking into any measure that will ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff. We need to evaluate what we have and assess the success of our current facilities and processes before making decisions that will impact the climate and culture of our buildings and the district.
The district currently has a Student Resource Officer (SRO) at all middle and high schools. SROs, along with safety measures that include anonymous tip lines, have proven effective. With each new building, such as the Missouri Innovation Campus, we will need to assess the need for additional SROs in order to ensure a safe environment throughout the district.
Any additional safety measures, whether metal detectors, arming faculty with guns, or additional SROs, has a substantial price tag. As the district experiences higher costs for doing business, rising enrollment, and a decreasing fund balance, there may be a need for an increase in the levy even without additional safety measures. I will examine the data to ensure my vote one way or another is the best decision for all stakeholders.
DOANE: I would support metal detectors, but the community needs to understand this will come with a cost. The actual detector, who will oversee the detector, how many doors will be able to be used with the detectors.
Arming faculty of staff would not be a choice of mine. I would like to have guns handled by the experts and not have that type of pressure on the teachers. Their expertise is educating our students.
Hiring more SROs or additional security is a possibility and the idea that makes most sense to me. I would hope that we would have the support of the community, if this is our way for future safety. Some type of levy would have to pass for the district to be able to implement any of these safety measures.
MURDOCK: I would want to look at the feasibility and policies that would be implemented in regard to metal detectors. There are a ton of questions that would need to be answered first.
I do not support arming faculty or staff with weapons. As a former teacher and son of a law enforcement officer, I think introducing more guns into the building (outside of law enforcement) is not a good idea.
I would however support a more robust SRO program. Many of our schools are large and have a campus-like feel. It is nearly impossible for one school resource officer to adequately cover and patrol the grounds. We need these officers to build relationships with the students and currently that is very difficult with how few officers there are.
MCMENUS: See 4a
4a. What role should schools play in assessing, monitoring and helping ensure students’ mental health? Are schools doing enough to help students with depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, etc.?
SCHULER: Teachers and school personnel have always monitored and assessed student mental health. As a school principal, I relied on observations from staff as well as the school nurse, counselor, social worker, and cafeteria staff. Students let us know when another student was acting differently than normal or there was a concern.
Creating a climate and culture of trust and support is something for which schools should continually strive. This community approach to mental health promotes a sense of physical and emotional safety. In my opinion, schools in Lee’s Summit are on the right track in doing what needs to be done regarding student mental health issues. We should continue to make mental health a high priority.
DOANE: The district plays a huge role in ensuring mental health of our students, but parents and families should take responsibility first to help their child. If we can, we should all work together as a community to help each and every student. We are also so lucky in this community to have so many great nonprofits to be a support system, such as Lee's Summit CARES, Coldwater, Lee's Summit Social Services, Hope House, Hillcrest Ministeries and ProDeo.
MURDOCK: In order for our district to adequately address these needs, we need proper ratios for those providing the services and, while staffing is complex and plans for the budget would need to be worked out, I think it is imperative those support personnel are available to all students (counselors, interventionists, social workers, etc). These professionals can help with identifying students who might be at risk and putting appropriate support measures in place.
MCMENUS: I think we are better off spending money on mental health than we are on hardening the target. I think it looks good to harden the target, but it won't stop the violence. We have a problem though with data silos and privacy laws.
We talk about having counselors file reports. Does this come into conflict with HIPPA? Are parents comfortable with schools having large amounts of data on their children that is really needed to stop students before they act? We could have counselors sued one day because they release data then sued the next day because they did not.
4b. Do you believe there are other specific student-welfare concerns the district should be addressing?
SCHULER: Preparing students for life after graduation is a top priority for any school. In the LSR7 School District, steps are being taken to ensure that all students have opportunities to help them with the decisions and preparations necessary to prepare for this important stage of their life.
DOANE: I am not sure about more concerns but I do know the district is in need of expanding our counseling department. This would help with accessing our students growing needs.
MURDOCK: Bullying. I believe that absolutely is a student welfare concern — and it is important to note the district is trying to address bullying, but I don’t believe we have done enough. With the 24-hour availability of technology, students are being bullied not only at school but also online and it can be going on all day, every day. Better communication with parents (both the victim and the offender) is necessary and we must continue to evolve with our policies and procedures.
MCMENUS: Why in the 21st century knowledge economy, do we have an 18th century agrarian economy school schedule? Our kids do not have to be home to work in the fields in the evening. Would a longer school day — with, and I emphasize, a commiserate increase in teacher pay — benefit the students? Could we then have better physical education, the potential for K-6 foreign language, and other enrichment activities if we had a longer school day?
Would that not be better for working parents to have their young kids in school longer rather than have to pay additional money for after-school care? Would this not allow for better utilization of our facilities that sit empty after school is out and teachers go home? How many students would a more year round schedule benefit instead of a 10 to 12 week summer break where many students go backward in their learning?
Do the sports teams have to practice after school or could they practice before school? Is it the best schedule for our kids for the high schools to start early and our elementary schools to start late in the morning? Have these questions been answered about whether what we have works best or have they never been asked? It seems that education does many things because that is the way we have always done it. I want to be the board member willing to ask hard questions. I am willing to accept answers backed by data, but not by “because that is the way we have always done it.”
5. How would you characterize the district’s financial stewardship? Do they make good use of tax dollars or is there wasteful spending?
SCHULER: After attending public Board of Education work sessions focusing on financial issues, I feel confident the district is utilizing tax dollars in appropriate and equitable ways. The Board receives thorough data and information regarding where money is spent as well as projections of where money will need to be spent in the next years to effectively plan for the future. I have witnessed thoughtful and reflective conversations about financial concerns in these meetings. There is no one who wants the district to waste the generous tax dollars provided.
DOANE: We, the Board of Education and District are very responsible with district money. We have made great strides to make sure our staffs are compensated fairly in comparison to other districts as well as to provide benefits at the best cost possible. We now make sure that all contracts are reviewed by the board. The District as a whole does a nice job of trying to balance spending in the most critical areas as needed.
MURDOCK: On the whole, I believe the district does a good job with finances and providing the resources necessary for our students to be successful. That being said, I think there is room for even more opportunities for different segments of students within our district. As mentioned above, we have to find a way to staff many of the support positions within our district full-time at every building.
MCMENUS: Overall, I think the district is very conservative with the funds provided to it. Unfortunately, Missouri is following the Kansas road to school financing and the Lee's Summit delegation to Jefferson City is leading the way. The citizens vote one way in school board elections and another way in state elections. We have to resolve this conflict.
