Planet Fitness donates $5K to Boys & Girls Clubs of KC to mark Lee’s Summit opening

Planet Fitness marked the grand opening of its new location in Lee’s Summit by making a $5,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City.
Representatives from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City attended the grand opening event along with staff from the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce.
The donation, which is earmarked for anti-bullying efforts, is part of Planet Fitness’ national philanthropic initiative The Judgement Free Generation, which aims to promote kindness over bullying among today’s youth.
So far, the company has contributed nearly $3 million to train nearly 8,000 staff members and more than 700 Boys & Girls Clubs through a partnership with the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence. To date, Planet Fitness
“We strive to create a space where everyone feels accepted and respected, which is why we’ve donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City’s anti-bullying efforts to maintain our community’s positive environment,” local Planet Fitness franchisee Greg Henson said.
Planet Fitness opened in Lee’s Summit at 300 S.W. Parkway in December.
Something to flip out about
The Lee’s Summit Lions Club’s 61st Pancake Breakfast took place March 24 at the Inn at Unity Village.
More than 100 Breakfasts was served with Abe Dewitt from Chris Cakes Pancakes performing his specialty of flipping the pancakes and on occasion tossing them as far as 10 feet for the adults and kids to catch on their plates — usually with success.
Profits from this event will help support the the Lions Club’s Saving Sight program.
Comments